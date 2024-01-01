Top Xbox Cloud Gaming Alternatives
NVIDIA GeForce NOW
play.geforcenow.com
GeForce NOW Instantly transforms nearly any laptop, desktop, Mac, SHIELD TV, Android device, iPhone, or iPad into the PC gaming rig you've always dreamed of. Instantly play the most demanding PC games and seamlessly play across your devices.
Amazon Luna
amazon.com
Introducing Luna, Amazon's cloud gaming service where it's easy to play great games on devices you already own. No waiting for lengthy downloads or updates — just play.
Shadow PC
shadow.tech
A full Windows PC in just a click. Shadow PC is a powerful Windows PC you can access remotely through an app or a browser. Get started with our new offers coming with increased capabilities.