Top Xara Cloud Alternatives
Canva
canva.com
Canva is a graphic design platform that allows users to create social media graphics, presentations, posters, documents and other visual content.Users can choose from many professional designed templates, and edit the designs and upload their own photos through a drag and drop interface. The platfor...
Microsoft Word Online
microsoft.com
Collaborate for free with an online version of Microsoft Word. Save documents in OneDrive. Share them with others and work together at the same time. Microsoft Word is a word processor developed by Microsoft. It was first released on October 25, 1983 under the name Multi-Tool Word for Xenix systems...
Adobe Acrobat
acrobat.adobe.com
At Adobe, we believe that documents are more than just a collection of information and proof. They are foundational to connecting people and ideas, pushing business forward. Adobe Acrobat keeps you connected to your team while driving your business forward – no matter where you’re working. Acrobat ...
ClickUp
clickup.com
ClickUp is an all-in-one productivity platform. It’s the hub where teams come together to plan, organize, and collaborate on work using tasks, Docs, Chat, Goals, Whiteboards, and more. Easily customized with just a few clicks, ClickUp lets teams of all types and sizes deliver work more effectively, ...
Coda
coda.io
Coda is a cloud-based document editor founded by Shishir Mehrotra and Alex DeNeui. Offices are located in Bellevue, San Francisco, and Mountain View. The first software version 1.0 was launched in May 2019. Previously, for more than four years it had been in a closed beta version.Coda provides word-...
monday.com
monday.com
monday.com is a project management tool that enables organizations to manage tasks, projects, and team work. As of 2020, the company serves 100,000 organizations, including many non-technical organizations. In July 2019, the company raised $150 million, based on $1.9 billion valuation. Monday.com wo...
iLovePDF
ilovepdf.com
iLovePDF streamlines document management with a versatile suite of 25+ tools, accessible on mobile, desktop, and via a REST API. Whether editing, merging, splitting, compressing, converting, or eSigning PDFs, it offers an all-in-one solution. Trusted by millions worldwide, iLovePDF caters to diverse...
Zoho Sheet
zoho.com
Zoho Sheet is that spreadsheet application that provides you the space for organizing data, discussing reports with your team, and analyzing data, wherever you are. Zoho Sheet also provides native apps for both iOS and Android, thus, not tethering users to their laptops. Key features of Zoho Sheet: ...
PosterMyWall
postermywall.com
PosterMyWall makes it fast and easy for small businesses to compete with their better-funded competitors. Our complete suite of marketing tools includes graphic and video design, email campaigns, and multiple publishing options. Choose from over one million professionally designed, easily customizab...
VistaCreate
create.vista.com
VistaCreate (ex-Crello) is a graphic design platform where anyone can quickly create engaging projects for any industry or occasion — design skills are optional. Start with selecting from 150K+ professionally designed templates that are already preformatted and customizable. Quickly edit, resize, an...
Zoho Writer
zoho.com
Powerful Writer. Powerful Words. We believe in the power of words. That's why we've created Writer, a powerful word processor available across all of your devices. Collaborate with teammates in real-time. Create elegant, inspiring documents for free.
StudioBinder
studiobinder.com
Web-based Video, TV & Film Production Management Software. Write professional formatted scripts. Visualize scenes with shot lists and storyboards, Create & send call sheets, shooting schedules, script breakdown sheets, and manage cast & crew.
Soda PDF
sodapdf.com
PDF editing made easy. Discover Soda PDF, the easy-to-use software complete with editing tools for modifying PDF files your way. Try it for FREE today!
Xodo
xodo.com
With Xodo, you can edit, annotate, sign, and share PDFs on desktop, mobile, and web. Xodo makes working with PDFs quick and easy, so you can get things done.
pdfFiller
pdffiller.com
Edit PDFs, Create Forms, Collect Data, Collaborate, Sign, and Fax Documents, and so much more. And you can do it all from anywhere on any device for a fraction of the cost.
Craft
craft.do
Craft is collaborative workspace where your whole team can come together to take notes, create docs, manage work and ideate together. Craft's Daily Notes offers a paradigm shift in team collaboration. Power your team’s progress with structured daily updates, align on priorities, and remove blocker...
WriterDuet
writerduet.com
Plan, write, and share with the industry-standard software used by over 1 million screenwriters, TV shows, and blockbusters.
Lark
larksuite.com
Lark is an all-in-one collaboration platform for teams looking to streamline workflows and achieve business results faster. With a seamless user experience across desktop and mobile devices, Lark ensures that teams can work efficiently from anywhere. Lark is the super app for work that consolidates ...
Wondershare PDFelement
pdf.wondershare.com
PDFelement is a leading alternative to Adobe® Acrobat®, offering enterprise-grade PDF functionalities and perpetual licensing at a fraction of the price. It is available across desktop, mobile, and web platforms. Sold in 11 different languages globally, PDFelement offers the easiest and smartest way...
JotForm
jotform.com
Trusted by over 20+ million users, Jotform's form builder is the easy way to create and publish online forms from any device. The company offers 10,000+ ready-made form templates, 100+ integrations to 3rd party apps, and advanced design features making it the leading online form builder for organiza...
Desygner
desygner.com
A Graphic Design Tool for non-designers. Content creation for everyone. Join over 20 million people and 60 thousand businesses using Desygner. Design content such as social media posts, ads, presentations, business cards, flyers, and more.
Renderforest
renderforest.com
Renderforest is an all-in-one branding platform offering users the best online tools to create high-quality videos, graphic designs, logos, mockups, and websites with minimal time and effort. Start the creation process with the online logo maker to build a unique and memorable brand without hiring a...
DocHub
dochub.com
DocHub empowers anyone to streamline document editing, signing, distribution as well as forms completion. DocHub is also offering a highly popular integration with Google Workspace which allow users to import, export, modify, and sign documents directly from Google apps. Launched in 2014, DocHub has...
Smallpdf
smallpdf.com
Made in Switzerland, the land of watches, banks, and clean design, Smallpdf is an award-winning company that offers a suite of clever document management tools. Founded in 2013, Smallpdf provides a simple, secure, and reliable answer to heavy, awkward PDF software. By removing unnecessary features a...
Zoho Docs
zoho.com
Online file management for teams and individuals. Bring your team to a secure and collaborative workspace where everything is available to everyone in real time. Create, collaborate, and get work done, securely.
Designrr
designrr.io
Upload any web page, MS Word, Video, Podcast or YouTube and it will create a stunning ebook and convert it to pdf, epub, Kindle or Flipbook. Quick and Easy to use. Full Training, 24x7 Support and Facebook Group Included.
Visme
visme.co
Visme is the all-in-one platform empowering non-design professionals from leading companies to transform the way they create & share and publish engaging Presentations, documents, visual Reports, data visualizations and other visual formats in less time. Users from IBM, GoldenState Warriors, Gartner...
EasyPrompter
easyprompter.com
EasyPrompter is a web-based teleprompter solution for bloggers, students, presenters, clergy, lawyers
Mathpix Snip
mathpix.com
Digital science, instantly. Convert images and PDFs to LaTeX, DOCX, Overleaf, Markdown, Excel, ChemDraw and more, with our AI powered document conversion technology.
Bit.ai
bit.ai
Bit is a powerful document collaboration platform to create documents, notes, wikis with advanced design options, robust search, document tracking and much more..