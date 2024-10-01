Top Xactly Alternatives
Dayforce
dayforce.com
Dayforce is the global people platform for the modern workforce. An enterprise HCM solution, Dayforce combines payroll, HR, benefits, talent management, workforce management, and more in a single cloud application to power today’s boundless workforce. Dayforce helps deliver experiences that help org...
Zoho People
zoho.com
Crafted to build a happier workforce. We take care of your HR processes while you take care of your employees. From hiring, onboarding and attendance management to time tracking and appraisals, we've got it all covered.
ADP Workforce Now
adp.com
ADP Workforce Now is the only all-in-one, cloud-based HR suite that adapts to the way you work. Built on a single database, ADP Workforce Now features Human Resource Management, Payroll, Benefits, Talent Management, Time & Labor Management, Learning and Analytics, and Return to Office capabilities. ...
Keka
keka.com
Hiring is not just a one-step accomplishment as it involves various complex phases through the journey. And finding the right talent is the stepping stone towards building a successful business environment. Hence, Keka will equip you with awesome features such as multi-platform candidate sourcing, t...
Paylocity
paylocity.com
Our all-in-one software platform gives HR pros a way to easily manage daily tasks in payroll, benefits, talent, and workforce management. But what makes us different is that our technology is backed by a culture that truly cares about our clients’ success. Providers will merely sell you a product. B...
Paycom
paycom.com
For 25 years, Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has simplified businesses and the lives of their employees through easy-to-use HR and payroll technology to empower transparency through direct access to their data. And thanks to its industry-first solution, Beti®, employees now do their own payroll a...
BambooHR
bamboohr.com
BambooHR is an American technology company that provides human resources software as a service. Founded in 2008 by Ben Peterson and Ryan Sanders, the company is based in Lindon, Utah. BambooHR's services include an applicant tracking system and an employee benefits tracker. In 2019, Gadjo C Sevilla...
Darwinbox
darwinbox.com
Recognized by Gartner as one of the most preferred HCM platforms in APAC, Darwinbox is a new-age cloud-based HRMS. Backed by Sequoia, Lightspeed, & Endiya Partners, Darwinbox powers the HR Tech experience of 900K+ employees across 350+ global enterprises.
Paychex
paychex.com
Paychex Flex® is an all-in-one HR solution designed with simplicity in mind. With technology that grows and changes with your business, Paychex has the right combination of innovative business solutions and dedicated support to help you reach your goals, wherever your business is going.•Hire, pay, ...
HiBob
hibob.com
bob HRIS is a people management platform that helps dynamic companies bring out the best in their employees. Our HR software is unique, intuitive, and smart
Paycor
paycor.com
Paycor empowers leaders to modernize every aspect of people management so they can focus on what really matters: building winning teams. The unified HCM solution ensures employee data is in one place, so you’ll never have to switch platforms, access multiple systems or re-key information. Automate t...
Lattice
lattice.com
Lattice is the People Management Platform that brings together all of the tools, workflows, and insights to help organizations develop engaged and high-performing employees within a winning culture. By combining continuous performance management, employee engagement surveys, compensation management,...
Zimyo
zimyo.com
Zimyo is an extensive HR-tech platform that solves complex HR challenges while streamlining and automating the day-to-day HR operations. Trusted by modern-day organizations such as Bajaj Capital, Yashraj Films, TVF, Apollo Tyres, Capital Motion, SOHO House, Qatar Wire Products, and 2,000 others, Zim...
Goalscape
goalscape.com
Goalscape is Visual Goal Setting Software that helps teams & individuals to set, manage and achieve goals. Share Goals ✓ Manage tasks ✓ Track Progress ✓
Factorial HR
factorialhr.com
Factorial is the all-in-one software that helps you manage time, talent, and documents in one centralized system saving you time, eliminating mistakes, and leading you to success. Factorial cloud-based HR Software is designed for Small and Medium businesses (SMBs), you will forget spreadsheets by so...
Sage HR
sage.hr
An award-winning HR technology company that provides attendance, performance & recruitment management for customers worldwide. Free 14-day trial! Easy Setup! Cancel any time!
15Five
15five.com
15Five’s strategic performance management platform drives action and impact, helping businesses and their people thrive. Combining generative AI, custom analytics and human-centered principles, HR leaders can accelerate engagement, performance and retention via 360° performance reviews, engagement s...
Profit.co
profit.co
Profit.co's OKR software helps your organisation in executing your strategies using an OKR centric approach. Profit.co allows you to iterate faster using the Plan-Execute-Engage-Learn cycle every quarter. You can plan and align OKRs at the beginning of the quarter, track your execution with weekly c...
Leapsome
leapsome.com
CEOs and HR teams at forward-thinking companies (including Spotify, monday.com, and Unity) use Leapsome's platform to close the loop between performance management, employee engagement, and learning. As a people enablement platform, Leapsome combines tools for Goals & OKRs Management, Performance Re...
Zenefits
zenefits.com
Zenefits is a company based in the United States that offers cloud-based software as a service to companies for managing their human resources, with a particular focus on helping them with health insurance coverage.Zenefits was founded in 2013. It is headquartered in San Francisco.
Anaplan
anaplan.com
Anaplan is a transformative way to see, plan, and run your business. Using its proprietary Hyperblock™ technology, Anaplan lets you contextualize real-time performance, and forecast future outcomes for faster, confident decisions. Anaplan enables connected strategy and planning across your enterpris...
Namely
namely.com
Namely is the only HR, payroll, benefits, and talent management platform your employees will love. It’s more than HR software: It’s the compliance and benefits consulting you need.
ZenHR
zenhr.com
At ZenHR, we are all about giving our users peace of mind. ZenHR is not just another HR software; it is a transformative HR experience created to help HR departments and employees reach a state of Zen. With our localized features and interface, including labor laws, expat regulations, social insuran...
Vena
vena.io
Vena is the only Complete Planning platform that empowers and inspires business leaders and finance and operations professionals to Plan To Grow™. Vena leverages the familiarity and flexibility of an Excel interface within the Vena Growth Engine, the SaaS platform and methodology that powers your pl...
Officevibe
officevibe.com
Workleap Officevibe offers simple tools for engagement, recognition, and performance management. It enables HR leaders to team up with their managers to quickly transform feedback into concrete actions, build a culture of meaningful recognition, and drive continuous performance management. It empowe...
WebHR
web.hr
WebHR is a social all-in-one HR software that covers everything from "Hire" to "Retire" for the most important asset in your company - your employees. WebHR will make it easy for your HR team to start managing your HR effectively and efficiently. WebHR is an indispensable tool not just for HR but fo...
Small Improvements
small-improvements.com
Small Improvements is a flexible performance management toolkit that helps employees in 700+ companies grow and succeed. It’s highly configurable – you can change and combine the building blocks to suit your organization’s needs, and adjust the look and feel too. Small and medium-sized companies lik...
Compass
getcompass.ai
Xoxoday Compass is an incentives and commissions management platform for businesses to drive more revenue and transform their largest sales expense into a business growth driver. We help Sales and Revenue Operations teams design, plan, automate, and streamline complex incentive and commission struct...
factoHR
factohr.com
Elevate your HR management with factoHR, an advanced, mobile-centric HCM platform that automates every HR function from hire to retire. Our intelligent platform delivers actionable insights, empowering you to meet your business objectives faster. Join 3500+ businesses and a workforce of 2.6 million,...
Inspire Software
inspiresoftware.com
Inspire is a powerful software platform that uses cutting-edge AI to streamline corporate strategy, boost employee collaboration, and supercharge performance. With Inspire AI, employees create SMART goals and OKRs in a dynamic workspace, which fosters accountability and drives clear business results...