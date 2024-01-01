WriteRightAI is an AI-powered writing coach designed to enhance English grammar and sentence composition skills across varying levels of proficiency. The tool provides an AI-based grammar checker that offers feedback on the user's writing, targeted at improving its effectiveness. The features of WriteRightAI extend to practice questions, which the user can leverage to bolster their understanding and application of English grammar. The system also employs artificial intelligence to generate recommendations on how to improve and professionalize the user's writing, making it more unique. Another salient feature is the Freetext Grammar Check (Pro), designed for people seeking to evaluate their emails, assignments, or CVs. Users can simply copy-paste their texts into the checker for a quick, efficient review of their grammar. The service is available in various plans, including both free and premium subscriptions, to cater to a wide range of user requirements.

Website: writerightai.com

