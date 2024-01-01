Top Workona Alternatives
Desktop.com
desktop.com
Desktop.com lets you set up the ultimate online HQ for yourself or your team. Stay on top of it all by creating one or several workspaces, connect them and organize tools and content into separated Desktops. Add app integrations, share and manage access or use the global search to instantly search a...
Basaas
basaas.com
With Basaas you can enable seamless digital work for every employee while increasing productivity. Basaas includes a unified and integrated digital workplace and a cross-app task management to boost your productivity. You can support every colleague with a device-independent digital workplace and di...
MangoApps
mangoapps.com
Engage, excite, and connect your entire company! MangoApps is a unified employee experience platform combining intranet, training, teamwork, and content management into a dashboard and workspace. Our user-friendly, infinitely customizable approach fits into how your company already does business, cr...
Huler
huler.io
HulerHub is the world's most engaging, fully personalised employee experience platform. A modern day Intranet alternative; out of the box, easy to set-up and no I.T or design resource required. Offering a customer-grade user experience, the software brings together an organization's cloud-based syst...
AvePoint
avepoint.com
Collaborate with Confidence. AvePoint provides the most advanced platform to optimize SaaS operations and secure collaboration. Over 17,000 customers worldwide rely on our solutions to modernize the digital workplace across Microsoft, Google, Salesforce and other collaboration environments. AvePoint...