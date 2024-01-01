Wordscope

Wordscope is a comprehensive AI tool designed to streamline the process of translating documents. It offers an extensive portfolio of features to ensure quality and consistency across translations. The tool employs neural machine translation to enhance productivity. Wordscope allows storage and reuse of translations with private translation memories, preventing redundancy. An inclusive terminology database assists in maintaining consistency across different types of content and media. The tool also benefits from public translation memories, which enable the use of translations from official multilingual websites. Other features include a comparative revision tool for fidelity to the original text, quality control tools for error detection, and synonym lists to enhance style. It allows project sharing among multiple translators, providing versatility for large-scale works. The tool supports a wide selection of languages. In addition to its technical capabilities, Wordscope is designed for remote accessibility, enabling translations from anywhere on a MAC or PC. Overall, Wordscope serves as an all-in-one solution for professional translators, aiming to increase productivity and revenue.

