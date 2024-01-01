Wonderslide is an AI-powered presentation maker that offers a fast and easy way to design stunning presentations. With Wonderslide, users can upload their draft slides and the AI designer, powered by a neural network, quickly finds the perfect design for their presentation. The finished presentation is ready for downloading in just a few seconds. One of the key features of Wonderslide is the ease of making changes to the design or color scheme of a slide with just a single click. The AI designer takes care of all the necessary adjustments, eliminating the need for users to go through unnecessary settings. The tool also allows for customization and branding, enabling users to choose colors, fonts, and styles that align with their company's brand book, and add a logo to all slides. Friendly interaction is another advantage of Wonderslide, as it works seamlessly with PowerPoint and Google Slides files. The AI designer arranges and aligns all the elements, returning a file that users can further edit if needed. Wonderslide is popular among professionals from medium and small companies who want to save time on designing presentations and focus on more important tasks. It is particularly beneficial for people like sales representatives, HR managers, and marketing associates who can't spend much time on design.The tool offers a free trial period of 7 days, during which users can process unlimited draft files and preview designs. Wonderslide also provides flexible pricing plans, including a yearly plan with a 40% discount and a monthly plan, giving users full access to all features. Enterprise plans are available as well, offering customization options to suit the specific needs of companies. In the future, Wonderslide aims to improve composition for slides with tables, charts, and schemes, as well as create impressive graphs and charts from user data. Users are encouraged to share their feedback with the team for continuous improvement.

Website: wonderslide.com

