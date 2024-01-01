Wiser Media is a smart social library that focuses on culture and technology. It offers a platform where users can discover and access curated pieces of podcasts, videos, articles, and newsletters recommended by a community of lifelong learners. The content is personalized to the user's taste, providing a tailored experience. The platform not only helps users save and organize digital content but also fosters a community of learners who come together to discover curated, high-quality content and learn from each other. It aims to combat information overload by utilizing AI-enabled smart features to transform article, podcast, video, newsletter, and audiobook links into a library with sections. This allows users to create their own curated collections of content, making it easier to find and access relevant materials. Wiser Media promotes the idea of curating as an act of generosity rather than being undemocratic or elitist. It emphasizes the sharing of what users love and find inspiring. The platform is designed to cater to the needs of curious individuals and communities who seek to organize knowledge and visualize their intellectual pursuits. It aims to provide a centralized hub for users to access and explore diverse content in one place. Wiser Media is a project of Wiser Media Labs, a company that values user feedback and inquiries. The platform is based in London and operates under the copyright of Probably Medya AŞ.

Website: wisermedia.com

