The Washington Blade was founded in 1969 as a black and white, one-sheet community newsletter distributed in D.C.-area bars. In October 2009, the Blade celebrated its 40th anniversary as an award-winning news source with a large following in print and online. Readers locally and around the world have come to rely on the Blade's unmatched coverage of LGBT news, earning the paper the moniker 'the newspaper of record for the LGBT community.'

Website: washingtonblade.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Washington Blade. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.