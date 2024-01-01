Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Warrant on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Warrant is an open source authorization service that helps developers implement and enforce access control in their applications. Warrant serves as a dedicated, centralized platform for handling user authorization and access control so engineering teams can focus on building their core products.

Website: warrant.dev

