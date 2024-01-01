Top Voxer Alternatives
Verizon
verizon.com
Verizon is an American wireless network operator that previously operated as a separate division of Verizon Communications under the name of Verizon Wireless.
Zello
zello.com
Zello is the leading push-to-talk voice messaging app for teams and businesses worldwide, turning iOS, Android, and Windows devices into walkie-talkies that also record messages, track location, and send emergency alerts. Account administrators add, remove, and group together teams through a central...
Yac
yac.com
Yac is a quick and easy way to collaborate asynchronously with your team on your own time. Replace whole meetings and share information faster with a single voice note or a screenshare rich in context and reclaim your day.
Orion
orionlabs.io
Voice is the future of frontline work. The Orion PTT 2.0 Voice Platform drives productivity, employee safety, and customer engagement for the enterprise frontline workforce. Our global customers transform their workforce through Orion’s E2EE secure instant communications, voice automation and AI bot...