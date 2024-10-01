Top Vodien Alternatives
Outlook
microsoft.com
Outlook on the web (previously known as Exchange Web Connect, Outlook Web Access, and Outlook Web App) is a personal information manager web app from Microsoft. It includes a web-based email client, a calendar tool, a contact manager, and a task manager. It also includes add-in integration, Skype on...
Yahoo Mail
mail.yahoo.com
Yahoo! Mail is an email service launched on October 8, 1997 by the American company Yahoo!, now a subsidiary of Verizon. It offers four different email plans: three for personal use (Basic, Plus, and Ad Free) and another for businesses. As of January 2020, Yahoo! Mail had 225 million users.Users are...
Zoho Mail
zoho.com
Zoho Mail is a secure email hosting service for businesses. It has an in-built collaboration platform to enable the entire organization to share and communicate seamlessly within Inbox. It is a blend of classic email and the modern collaboration tools promoting the use of comments, likes and sharing...
Fastmail
fastmail.com
Fastmail is an email service offering paid email accounts for individuals and organizations. It is provided in 36 languages to customers worldwide by Fastmail Pty Ltd, a company located in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia.The company was acquired by Opera Software in 2010. On 26 September 2013, Fastma...
Titan Email
titan.email
Titan is the first customer-centric email suite created specifically for professionals and small business owners, with features designed to enable deeper, more meaningful relationships with customers. With useful built-in tools such as Email templates, the ability to Schedule sends, Follow-up remind...
Spike
spikenow.com
Spike solves teams' and individuals' communication chaos by bringing together email, team chat, collaborative docs, and meetings, into one feed. Spike for Personal Use: Get a better email experience with Spike's conversational email app that turns your emails into chat. It's like having a supercharg...
Help Scout
helpscout.net
Help Scout is a global remote company which is a provider of help desk software and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. The company provides an email-based customer support platform, knowledge base tool, and an embeddable search/contact widget for customer service professionals. Help Scout's ...
Unroll.Me
unroll.me
Easily unsubscribe in one click from email subscriptions. Sign up today!
Mailfence
mailfence.com
Mailfence strives to make the internet a safer place. That’s why we developed our encrypted email solution. But in our opinion, just offering secure and private email is not sufficient. Otherwise our users would need to use insecure solutions to manage their appointments, create and store their file...
HEY Email
hey.com
Email deserves a dust off. A renovation. Modernized for the way we email today. With HEY, we’ve done just that. It’s a redo, a rethink, a simplified, potent reintroduction of email. A fresh start, the way it should be. HEY is our love letter to email, and we’re sending it to you on the Web, Mac, Win...
Shortwave
shortwave.com
Shortwave is an email app designed to bring shared channels and productivity features to your team's existing Gmail inboxes. It helps startup teams be more productive, collaborate effectively with each other, and iterate faster with their customers.
Clean Email
clean.email
Clean your Inbox of emails you don't need. Then keep it clean. Clean Email helps you manage your mailbox overloaded with unread and unwanted emails more efficiently — while keeping your data safe and respecting your privacy. Clean up emails with our email inbox cleaner app.
Front
front.com
Front is the modern customer service platform that helps companies delight their customers, engage their teams, and build stronger businesses. We’ve reimagined the help desk for real-time team collaboration across every customer communication channel, then powered it up with AI and automation to res...
DreamHost
dreamhost.com
The Power of WordPress + the Ease of a Drag-and-Drop Builder. Use drag-and-drop editing paired with design blocks to build faster and edit easier. Post and Page Builder makes WordPress simple for beginners, but also includes advanced options for seasoned professionals to turn your ideas into somethi...
Krystal
krystal.uk
Krystal is an internet services company started in 2002 specialising in cutting-edge tools and services for businesses around the world. We do things differently, offering premium solutions that are sustainable without sacrificing performance. Today we’re the UK’s largest independent web hosting com...
Mail Butler
mailbutler.io
This is Mailbutler, the email plugin which makes your inbox smarter. Mailbutler gives you a multitude of useful, productivity-boosting features which you can access right in your inbox. It improves on the native features of your Apple Mail, Gmail or Outlook email client by offering smart functionali...
SaneBox
sanebox.com
SaneBox is an email management tool that helps the average worker save at least 2.5 hours per week so they can spend more time outside their inbox. Founded in 2011, SaneBox offers individuals and enterprise clients alike a full suite of email organizational tools to take back control of their inbox.
Paced Email
paced.email
Paced Email is a privacy-first productivity tool based in the UK. We help you achieve a calmer email inbox while providing added privacy and identity protection. Use personalised or anonymous Paced Email addresses to buffer yourself from messages until you want them. Batch by day, week or month into...
Hushmail
hushmail.com
Hushmail - Encrypted Email & Secure Web Forms. Our healthcare plans come configured for HIPAA compliance right out of the box.
Trengo
trengo.com
At Trengo we’re dedicated to customer delight. We believe that turning conversations into relationships is a competitive edge. And unlocking more moments of genuine delight in every interaction will fuel that growth. Customer Delight. Always. Wins. Let's meet: https://trengo.com/getdemo
Zoho SalesInbox
zoho.com
Zoho SalesInbox automatically prioritizes and organizes emails according to the deals that matter the most. It lets you perform all CRM activities right from your inbox.
Atmail
atmail.com
Welcome to Atmail. Our mission is to enable you to engage and delight your customers with a flexible service approach to email to meet individual customer needs. Our service will increase your average revenue per user (ARPU) through seamlessly integrated in-app purchases and will decrease churn with...
Neo
neo.space
Neo is an email and growth suite designed to accelerate the online growth of small businesses and entrepreneurs. Over 15,000 small businesses trust Neo. Neo is an all-in-one business email platform where you get a custom business email address ([email protected]) that matches your brand n...
Gmelius
gmelius.io
Gmelius makes great teamwork happen right from your Gmail inbox. Starting with powerful shared inboxes, shared Gmail labels, visual Kanban boards, and smart workflow automations right inside Gmail, Gmelius offers a unique collaboration platform that integrates with the rest of your daily apps. Conne...
IceWarp
icewarp.com
The only office rule is, there is no office. Business email, TeamChat for project teamwork, real-time office document collaboration and online meetings. All in our secure cloud and for half the usual cost.
Crazy Domains
crazydomains.com
Crazy Domains provides domain names, hosting, online marketing and business products to 100,000's of businesses and individuals worldwide.
Tonkean
tonkean.com
Tonkean is the first-of-its-kind process orchestration and experience platform that helps enterprise internal service teams like procurement and legal create process experiences that people actually follow. Tonkean seamlessly wraps around existing policies and systems, allowing internal teams to do ...
HostArmada
hostarmada.com
HostArmada is a privately owned and independently funded web hosting provider that started in November 2019 with a team dedicated to providing fast, secure, and reliable web hosting services. HostArmada is more than just a web hosting company. We are a team of passionate individuals committed to pro...
HostPapa
hostpapa.com
HostPapa is a privately-owned company headquartered in Burlington, Ontario. HostPapa also has locations in 11 other countries around the world. At HostPapa, we consider every one of our customers to be a part of our family. That's why our motto is "Let Papa take care of you!" We understand that ou...
Hiver
hiverhq.com
Hiver is a powerful communication and collaboration platform that helps organizations using Google Workspace engage meaningfully with their customers, employees, and vendors. Teams using Hiver can efficiently manage multichannel communication, provide self-service, automate grunt work, integrate wit...