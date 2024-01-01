Top VOC.ai Alternatives
Podium
podium.com
Podium is an all-in-one lead conversion and communication platform powered by AI and ready to integrate with the tools you already use. Over 100,000 businesses use Podium to stand out from their competition. * Podium is a communication tool that helps businesses with website conversions and custome...
Tidio
tidio.com
Tidio is a global leader in customer service software. Tidio’s user-friendly platform enables 300,000+ businesses worldwide to deliver smarter, faster support to their customers. With a full suite of customer service solutions, Tidio offers live chat, chatbots, ticketing, and AI-powered virtual sup...
AfterShip
aftership.com
AfterShip is a Hong Kong startup company offering shipment tracking through SaaS (software as a service) model. It was founded after winning the Startup Weekend Hong Kong 2011 and Global Startup Battle 2011.AfterShip received $1 million series A investment from IDG Capital Partners (IDG-Accel) in Ma...
Trustpilot
trustpilot.com
Trustpilot.com is a Danish consumer review website founded in Denmark in 2007 which hosts reviews of businesses worldwide. Nearly 1 million new reviews are posted each month. The site offers freemium services to businesses. The firm relies on users, software and compliance team to report and remove ...
Debutify
debutify.com
Debutify is the ultimate all-in-one solution for the modern eCommerce brand. With a suite of conversion-optimized apps, it streamlines launching, managing, and scaling any brand. This is why many DTC brands around the globe have placed their trust in Debutify. Seamlessly designed for ease, every Deb...
Elfsight
elfsight.com
Upgrade your website without coding. Elfsight widgets help 1,000,000+ website owners to increase sales, engage visitors, collect leads and more. Save your time and money with ready-to-use solutions and grow your business faster! ⚡️
Skeepers
octoly.com
The Leading Influencer Marketing Platform Octoly helps brands increase their visibility, build trust and boost sales by connecting vetted micro-influencers and consumers at scale. Brands leverage our curated community to create social media posts and eCommerce reviews in exchange for a gifted produ...
Campaign Monitor
createsend.com
Campaign Monitor by Marigold is a straightforward email marketing tool that enables marketers to send beautiful and personalized emails, creating a reliable channel to grow engagement with subscribers and promote loyal readership and conversions. Beautiful templates, drag-and-drop builder, and engag...
Emplifi
emplifi.io
Emplifi is the leading unified CX platform built to bring marketing, care and commerce together to help businesses close the customer experience gap. Emplifi is a global company with over 20 years of industry expertise helping more than 20,000 brands, such as Delta Air Lines, Samsung, and Ford Motor...
Sprinklr
sprinklr.com
Sprinklr Service is a cloud-native unified customer service platform powered by AI that enables seamless customer & agent experience across 30+ digital, social and voice channels, and delivers real-time actionable & scalable insights – eliminating the need for any other point solution. Sprinklr Serv...
EmbedSocial
embedsocial.com
EmbedReviews is a complete online review management software that can automatically generate all your customer reviews and display them in the form of a review widget on your website. It is an advanced online reputation management software that allows businesses to manage all their online reviews on...
Yotpo
yotpo.com
Yotpo’s eCommerce Retention Marketing Platform helps brands of all sizes to strengthen their relationships with consumers. With unified, data-driven solutions for loyalty, SMS and email marketing, reviews, subscriptions, and more, Yotpo helps brands deliver winning, cohesive customer experiences tha...
Extensiv
extensiv.com
Extensiv is a visionary technology leader focused on creating the future of omnichannel fulfillment. Through our unrivaled network of more than 1,500 connected 3PLs and a suite of integrated, cloud-native warehouse, order, and inventory management platforms we enable modern merchants and brands to f...
Shoopy
shoopy.in
Shoopy.in is an e-commerce platform offering a wide range of products across various categories. With a user-friendly interface and intuitive navigation, Shoopy.in provides shoppers with a convenient and seamless online shopping experience. Key Features: Extensive Product Range: Shoopy.in offers a d...
Replyco
replyco.com
Replyco is the eCommerce helpdesk platform that centralises all your customer messages into one intuitive inbox. Automate tasks, streamline your workflows and deliver exceptional customer support in a fraction of the time.
LegitScript
legitscript.com
Confidently assess merchant risk so you can take action before it results in fines, damages your reputation, or threatens public safety. Transaction laundering. Online gambling. Hate groups. Illegal drug sales. There’s no limit to what unethical merchants will try to get away with — and no end to th...
Memberful
memberful.com
Monetize your passion with membership. Best-in-class membership software for independent creators, publishers, educators, podcasters, and more.
PowerReviews
powerreviews.com
PowerReviews is a technology company that provides software that allows brands and retailers to collect, display and analyze different forms of user-generated content (UGC) on their e-commerce websites.PowerReviews capabilities include product ratings and reviews, questions and answers (Q&A), produc...
Hosting123
hosting123.net
SEO friendly super fast web hosting for everyone from web experts to beginners. It can be yours in just 3 steps.
OpenWidget
openwidget.com
OpenWidget is a free website widget plugin allowing you to boost your customer engagement and build consistent customer journeys with the use of essential tools available for you out of the box: - Contact Card, giving your customers the option to leave you a message that will be sent straight to you...
Ratingful
ratingful.com
Improve your online reputation and obtain more 5-star Google reviews with Ratingful. Our platform simplifies the process of requesting reviews from customers, safeguarding your ratings, highlighting your top reviews, and monitoring your digital reputation. You can also reply to Google and Facebook r...
VideoPeel
videopeel.com
VideoPeel is the premier remote video capturing platform for businesses to capture, respond to, analyze, and share videos from their customers. VideoPeel helps businesses 10X their amount of user-generated video content, so they can drive 20% plus conversions, traffic, satisfaction, and consumer ins...
Trustable
trustable.ai
Let your customers do the selling for you. Trustable makes it easy to collect texts & video testimonials from your customers. Manage social proof and loyalty programs in one platform.
Syncware
syncware.com
Automation software to sync orders, shipments, and inventory for multi-channel consumer product brands
Kalodata
kalodata.com
Kalodata is a data analytics and insights tool for TikTok shop. By providing information on trending products, talented influencers, trending short videos, quality livestreams, market research, competitive analyses, we can help TikTok shop sellers/brands/creators/affiliates make better and data-driv...
Malomo
gomalomo.com
Build your brand with every shipment. Branded order tracking that drives repeat customers, reduces WISMO tickets & gives you carrier insights.
Aframark
aframark.com
We are Aframark, a cloud based platform that collects & displays product questions & answers on websites. We are the only solution provider that syndicates Q&A in real-time and allows the user-generated content improve sales conversions. FOR YOUR CUSTOMERS Give your customers the convenience to get ...
Spoki
spoki.it
Spoki is a conversational platform that leverages WhatsApp as a communication channel to offer businesses solutions to integrate with e-commerce, marketing tools, CRM, ERP, and customized software. Spoki takes sales strategies to a higher level by harnessing the power of instant and conversational m...
Namogoo
namogoo.com
Namogoo is the world’s first Digital Journey Continuity platform, enabling over 1000 leading global brands to deliver unstoppable journeys for their customers. Namogoo's platform shapes the customer journey to fit each and every shopper by real-time removal of roadblocks and hesitations from the cus...
Content Status
contentstatus.com
Content Status provides brands, retailers, and agencies fully automated, on-demand visibility into the status and quality of their product page content. With 50 pre-built E-Commerce connections, companies have a scalable way to immediately know if their product pages are live, complete, accurate, an...