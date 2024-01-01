Vivid is an AI-powered in-browser visual editor that simplifies web styling and development. It helps developers and designers save time by automatically generating code for the first 80% of a web app and providing styling tools for the last 20%. With Vivid, users can edit any part of their web app directly from the browser and preview styles without having to guess. The AI-powered code generation also outputs production-ready code every time, ensuring accuracy and quality. Vivid also features an intuitive and user-friendly interface, enabling users to modify components, inspect elements, and make copy and style edits without having to touch code. With Vivid, developers and designers are able to get to the work that matters without wasting time on busy work, allowing them to save time and become more productive.

Website: vivid.lol

