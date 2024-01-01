Viso Suite is an all-in-one computer vision platform that allows users to build, deploy, and scale applications without code. The platform provides an intuitive visual programming interface and pre-built modules to simplify the development process. With Viso Suite, users can collect data for computer vision annotation through automated collection capabilities, ensuring high-quality training data while maintaining control and security. The platform also allows users to annotate image and video data using a range of automated and semi-automated labeling tools, facilitating collaboration among teams and improving dataset quality. Viso Suite supports the entire lifecycle of computer vision applications, from data collection to model training and development, deployment, operation, and maintenance. Users can visualize and monitor the performance of their applications through monitoring dashboards and customize functionalities using building blocks and flow modelers. The platform offers features such as object storage, device management, remote maintenance, and security tools to ensure efficient operations and privacy-preserving AI.Viso Suite caters to various industries, including transportation, agriculture, technology, healthcare, smart city, retail, and manufacturing. Leading Fortune Global companies trust Viso Suite for its advanced capabilities and its ability to accelerate the development, deployment, and scaling of computer vision applications. Overall, Viso Suite is a comprehensive and user-friendly platform that empowers users to harness the power of computer vision without the need for coding expertise, making it a valuable tool for businesses seeking to leverage AI technology.

Website: viso.ai

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Viso. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.