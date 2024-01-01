Vinco

Vinco

Website: vincoed.com

Increase the retention and productivity of your teams. Build the careers of your collaborators while developing key skills for your company Retaining employees in LatAm via education. Vinco helps companies in Latin America pay for blue-collar employees’ online education. We do this by connecting employees to accessible programs (like High School, College, and Language Courses) and in turn, improve employee retention by at least 2x.

