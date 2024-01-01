Vidzflow is a video hosting solution specifically designed for Webflow, offering an escape from the constraints of video compression, size limits, and cluttered video players. It allows you to either host raw video files or use an embeddable and fully customizable video player, features that are not natively supported in Webflow. You can also upload videos from Youtube or Vimeo simply by entering the URL.

Website: vidzflow.com

