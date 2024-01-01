Top Videowise Alternatives
Podium
podium.com
Podium is an all-in-one lead conversion and communication platform powered by AI and ready to integrate with the tools you already use. Over 100,000 businesses use Podium to stand out from their competition. * Podium is a communication tool that helps businesses with website conversions and custome...
Trustpilot
trustpilot.com
Trustpilot.com is a Danish consumer review website founded in Denmark in 2007 which hosts reviews of businesses worldwide. Nearly 1 million new reviews are posted each month. The site offers freemium services to businesses. The firm relies on users, software and compliance team to report and remove ...
Skeepers
octoly.com
The Leading Influencer Marketing Platform Octoly helps brands increase their visibility, build trust and boost sales by connecting vetted micro-influencers and consumers at scale. Brands leverage our curated community to create social media posts and eCommerce reviews in exchange for a gifted produ...
Campaign Monitor
createsend.com
Campaign Monitor by Marigold is a straightforward email marketing tool that enables marketers to send beautiful and personalized emails, creating a reliable channel to grow engagement with subscribers and promote loyal readership and conversions. Beautiful templates, drag-and-drop builder, and engag...
Emplifi
emplifi.io
Emplifi is the leading unified CX platform built to bring marketing, care and commerce together to help businesses close the customer experience gap. Emplifi is a global company with over 20 years of industry expertise helping more than 20,000 brands, such as Delta Air Lines, Samsung, and Ford Motor...
EmbedSocial
embedsocial.com
EmbedReviews is a complete online review management software that can automatically generate all your customer reviews and display them in the form of a review widget on your website. It is an advanced online reputation management software that allows businesses to manage all their online reviews on...
Sprinklr
sprinklr.com
Sprinklr Service is a cloud-native unified customer service platform powered by AI that enables seamless customer & agent experience across 30+ digital, social and voice channels, and delivers real-time actionable & scalable insights – eliminating the need for any other point solution. Sprinklr Serv...
Yotpo
yotpo.com
Yotpo’s eCommerce Retention Marketing Platform helps brands of all sizes to strengthen their relationships with consumers. With unified, data-driven solutions for loyalty, SMS and email marketing, reviews, subscriptions, and more, Yotpo helps brands deliver winning, cohesive customer experiences tha...
PowerReviews
powerreviews.com
PowerReviews is a technology company that provides software that allows brands and retailers to collect, display and analyze different forms of user-generated content (UGC) on their e-commerce websites.PowerReviews capabilities include product ratings and reviews, questions and answers (Q&A), produc...
Ratingful
ratingful.com
Improve your online reputation and obtain more 5-star Google reviews with Ratingful. Our platform simplifies the process of requesting reviews from customers, safeguarding your ratings, highlighting your top reviews, and monitoring your digital reputation. You can also reply to Google and Facebook r...
VideoPeel
videopeel.com
VideoPeel is the premier remote video capturing platform for businesses to capture, respond to, analyze, and share videos from their customers. VideoPeel helps businesses 10X their amount of user-generated video content, so they can drive 20% plus conversions, traffic, satisfaction, and consumer ins...
Tagembed
tagembed.com
Tagembed is a social media aggregator that collects and displays engaging user-generated content from any social media network such as Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Youtube, Tiktok, Google Reviews, Airbnb, and 21+ Networks. The curated content is then embedded through widgets as a customized social ...
Bazaarvoice
bazaarvoice.com
Thousands of the world’s leading brands and retailers trust Bazaarvoice technology, services, and expertise to drive revenue, extend reach, gain actionable insights, and create loyal advocates. According to a new commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of Bazaarvoice, business...
Experience.com
experience.com
Since 2015, Experience.com has been committed to providing world-class AI-powered online reputation, reviews, and presence management solutions, helping companies and professionals enhance their online presence, and customer & employee engagement. With a joint mission to help millions of organizatio...
JustReview
justreview.co
Embed Reviews from Facebook, Google, Amazon, Etsy, eBay, Allegro, Reviews.io, Trusted Shops, Tripadvisor, Booksy, Yell, Yelp, Booking.com. Airbnb, Walmart, AliExpress, Capterra, Product Hunt, Yellow Pages, Google Shopping, Ekomi, Sitejabber, JustReview and more! Just in seconds on your website!
Feefo
feefo.com
Feefo is about more than just stars. We bring your brand to life with the power of customer feedback. Enriched insights, intuitive features, expert advice: everything you need to transform your customers experience – from discovery to advocacy. Whether you’re a solopreneur or enterprise, we’ve got...
Taggbox
taggbox.com
Taggbox is the best UGC platform that helps marketers to increase user engagement, build trust, and grow conversions with solutions to discover curate and display user-generated content across all marketing touchpoints. It empowers marketing strategies with brand advocacy & social interactions among...
Stamped
stamped.io
Stamped is a multi-channel eCommerce marketing automation platform designed to optimize customer acquisition and retention for eCommerce merchants. Engineered for reliability and scale, Stamped empowers online retailers of all sizes with access to enterprise-level technology for accelerated business...
Sendlane
sendlane.com
Sendlane’s unified email, SMS, reviews, and forms solution empowers eCommerce brands to consolidate their tech stack and leverage deep-data customer insights to generate more revenue, increase retention, and deliver exceptional customer experiences on autopilot. Ready to take a test drive? Get your ...
xSellco
xsellco.com
xSellco Feedback helps you target positive feedback by requesting reviews from happy customers. The software enables you to increase your seller rating on Amazon, eBay and Trustpilot by requesting feedback on the right products, from the right customers, at the right time. Tailor feedback requests t...
WizVille
wizville.com
WizVille transforms the customer experience into an engine of growth! Our platform makes it possible to involve all employees in optimizing customer experiences, before, during and after the sale, on all your contact channels, to gain more loyal and promotional customers. On average, our customers e...
TrustLoop
trustloop.co
TrustLoop drives more 5-star reviews by letting SaaS products and small businesses capture customer feedback without worrying about negative public reviews. Our proprietary technology allows owners to capture positive reviews publicly, while constructive feedback is kept private.
Trustable
trustable.ai
Let your customers do the selling for you. Trustable makes it easy to collect texts & video testimonials from your customers. Manage social proof and loyalty programs in one platform.
TestFreaks
testfreaks.com
TestFreaks partners with global brands such as HP, Electrolux, Brother and LG as well as online and offline retailers on every continent. TestFreaks supplies aggregated reviews, ratings and video content together with proactive solutions to collect, moderate and manage UGC, seller ratings and Q&A. W...
ReviewSpreader
reviewspreader.com
ReviewSpreader helps businesses generate critical feedback and reviews from customers.
Revain
revain.org
User Reviews and Recommendations with live Photo & Video of the Best Products such as: Electronics, Fashion, Beauty, Home and Kitchen etc.
RealReviews.io
realreviews.io
We're a dedicated team committed to providing reliable information for informed decisions. With expertise in tech, data analysis, and service, we ensure accurate insights. Our platform fosters sharing and support, championing transparency at realreviews.io.
OnVoard
onvoard.com
OnVoard is an all-in-one ecommerce marketing platform that helps you grow store revenue with minimal work.
GoReminders
goreminders.com
Text message & email appointment reminders! Reduce no-show clients at appointments and meetings with this appointment scheduling & reminder system. Save time and money with automatic reminders & confirmations for your customers, patients, staff, volunteers & more. Customizable reminder messages & re...
GetReview
getreview.com
Level up your website with GetReview Video Widgets. Increase sales and build trust in your business.