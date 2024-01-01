Videoleap is a powerful and creative video editing app created by Lightricks. It is designed to make video editing easier, faster and more intuitive, regardless of experience level. It offers users a range of editing tools, ready-to-go templates, exclusive sound effects, stickers, fonts, stock footage and more. Videoleap provides an easy to use platform that allows users to create stunning visuals with just a few taps. Additionally, the app has a 4.5 star rating from over 130,000 users, 920K followers across social media accounts and 75 million downloads. It is a great app for those who are just starting out with video editing, as well as for those who are experienced filmmakers. With Videoleap, users can tap into their creative flow and personalize every frame with ease.

Website: videoleapapp.com

