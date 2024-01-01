Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Vessel on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Ship customer-facing integrations in hours. Vessel is a developer-first, native integration platform. Build deep integrations quickly with your customer’s tools across sales, marketing, and more.

Website: vessel.dev

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Vessel. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.