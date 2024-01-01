Konfirmasi Data Pengguna Dengan Platform Verifikasi Terintegrasi. Kembangkan infrastruktur digital perusahaan Anda dengan sistem keamanan yang otomatis dan terintegrasi di Verihubs dengan teknologi otentikasi dan verifikasi user. Verihubs is an Identity and Risk Decision Platform for Indonesia. We have helped more than 290 leading enterprises/startups in multiple sectors including banks, fintech, e-commerce, insurance and other digital sectors to prevent fraud occurrences. Ranked #1 in Indonesia by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) in terms of performance and accuracy, our AI-based face recognition (FR) technology became a staple in fraud prevention in this new era of digital acceleration. Our solutions have been trusted by BCA—the largest private bank in Indonesia, IFG (one of the largest state-owned insurance), Commonwealth Bank, Maybank, Bukalapak, FAZZ, ULA, and many other industry leaders.

Website: verihubs.com

