Verifact AI

VerifactAI works like a plagiarism checker, but for facts: You input your text, it analyses what’s written, and tries to find sources on Google. This way, you can check for mistakes or AI hallucinations in your text before publishing. We use proprietary machine-learning algorithms that understand which statements need to be fact-checked, and then search the internet one-by-one for other sources saying the same. And you know what’s best? It only takes about a minute per text!

Website: verifactai.app

