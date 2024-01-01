Valon (Valon Mortgage) is on a mission to empower every homeowner. We believe the journey of home ownership starts when you get your keys, but lasts far beyond. We’re creating a world where home ownership comes with ease, security, and financial know-how. Founded in 2019, Valon has over 200 employees and is already processing $5+ billion in mortgages. Our ultimate goal is to become the financial wellness platform for everyone and remove the stress that comes with managing your finances.

Website: valon.com

