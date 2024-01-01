Top Valence Alternatives
Keka
keka.com
Hiring is not just a one-step accomplishment as it involves various complex phases through the journey. And finding the right talent is the stepping stone towards building a successful business environment. Hence, Keka will equip you with awesome features such as multi-platform candidate sourcing, t...
JotForm
jotform.com
Trusted by over 20+ million users, Jotform's form builder is the easy way to create and publish online forms from any device. The company offers 10,000+ ready-made form templates, 100+ integrations to 3rd party apps, and advanced design features making it the leading online form builder for organiza...
Qualtrics
qualtrics.com
Used by more than 13,000 brands and 75% of the Fortune 500, Qualtrics CoreXM is the most trusted, intelligent, and scalable all-in-one platform for experience management. Qualtrics CoreXM is the foundational research tool for building, launching, and analyzing survey research. With CoreXM, you can b...
Lattice
lattice.com
Lattice is the People Management Platform that brings together all of the tools, workflows, and insights to help organizations develop engaged and high-performing employees within a winning culture. By combining continuous performance management, employee engagement surveys, compensation management,...
Leapsome
leapsome.com
CEOs and HR teams at forward-thinking companies (including Spotify, monday.com, and Unity) use Leapsome's platform to close the loop between performance management, employee engagement, and learning. As a people enablement platform, Leapsome combines tools for Goals & OKRs Management, Performance Re...
Schoox
schoox.com
Schoox is workplace learning software with a people-first twist. People aren’t cogs, and Schoox was designed for how humans actually learn. We keep learners curious by letting you deliver more kinds of content wherever they are, from the front line to the corporate office. And by making learning eas...
BetterUp
betterup.com
Drive talent outcomes to transform business outcomes. Trade uncertainty for confidence with the only platform that braids coaching, science, and AI-fueled experiences to build the agility, resilience, and adaptability your organization needs to weather any storm.
Workhuman
workhuman.com
Workhuman is a multinational company co-headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts and Dublin, providing cloud-based (software as a service), human capital management (HCM) software solutions. Its social recognition solutions are designed for employees to recognize and reward each other as incentiv...
Culture Amp
cultureamp.com
As the global platform leader for employee experience, Culture Amp revolutionizes how over 25 million employees at 6,500 companies create a better world of work. Culture Amp’s easy-to-use, all-in-one platform empowers companies of all sizes and industries to transform employee engagement, develop hi...
GrowthMentor
growthmentor.com
GrowthMentor is a mentorship platform that connects founders, marketers, growth practitioners, and product professionals with experienced mentors from diverse industries. For a flat monthly rate, users can access unlimited one-on-one sessions, with most mentors offering their expertise at no additio...
MicroMentor
micromentor.org
MicroMentor offers organizations and corporations access to a branded customizable online mentoring program. Our cutting edge and thoughtful mentoring technology is coupled with personalized project management, consulting, and support to create a successful mentoring solution.
SurveySparrow
surveysparrow.com
SurveySparrow is an end to end omnichannel experience management platform that bundles Customer Experience and Employee Experience tools such as NPS, Offline, Chat, Classic, and 360° Surveys which are mobile-first, highly engaging, and user-friendly. The conversational UI lets your surveys deliver a...
Torch
torch.io
Torch is the People Development Platform that unlocks the potential of people, teams, and organizations. With Torch, you can deliver inclusive, integrated, and impactful coaching and mentoring programs that drive the success of your people—and your organization. Leading brands use Torch to develop t...
Simply.Coach
simply.coach
Simply.Coach is a digital coaching platform designed for service professionals such as coaches, consultants, therapists, and trainers. With Simply.Coach, you can: 1. Digitize your operations Save up to 30% of time spent on administrative work! 2. Elevate the client experience: With efficient collabo...
Fuel50
fuel50careerdrive.com
Fuel50's 360 Feedback supports real-time peer validated career growth. Support your people's infinite career growth within your organization. 360 Feedback allows employees, leaders, mentors and coaches to request, receive and give feedback to each other. Support your workforce's self-sustaining care...
Qooper
qooper.io
Qooper Mentoring & Learning software helps companies run mentoring and learning programs at scale with mentorship program design templates, matching, tracking, training, guidance, reporting solutions with robust integrations. Serving top rated clients like Google, US Air Force, Merck, American Airli...
Kahuna
joinkahuna.com
Sell subscriptions to your expertise with AI's help. Supercharge your ability to provide advice with a custom AI-helper based on your unique knowledge-base.
Draup
draup.com
Draup is an AI-powered platform designed for both HR and sales leaders. It offers deep insights and data to support workforce planning, talent recruitment, and skill development for HR leaders. With real-time talent data, HR leaders can understand industry trends, develop talent pipelines, and crea...
CoachHub
coachhub.io
CoachHub is the leading global talent development platform that enables organizations to create a personalized, measurable and scalable coaching program for the entire workforce, regardless of department and seniority level. By doing so, organizations are able to reap a multitude of benefits, includ...
Macorva
macorva.com
Macorva's AI-powered platform is revolutionizing the way businesses handle performance management, feedback, and customer satisfaction. Our solutions bring together frictionless feedback, advanced analytics, and artificial intelligence to transform insights into targeted resources and response plans...
Edform
edform.com
An intelligent careers and employer engagement platform that helps employers to source and nurture talented students and graduates.
Mentornity
mentornity.com
Mentornity is a MENTORING SOFTWARE to build and manage EFFECTIVE mentoring programs. Mentornity is a customizable solution and ready for EMPLOYEE mentoring, COMMUNITY mentoring, reverse mentoring, alumni network mentoring and ENTREPRENEUR mentoring. The Mentornity admin portal features Matching, Onb...
Slidergap
spidergap.com
Spidergap is an online tool designed for creating and running 360° feedback assessments that make personal development a breeze! With employee-focused feedback reports, feedback recipients can quickly identify improvement priorities and take action. Spidergap is the go-to solution for organizations ...
Leadr
leadr.com
Leadr is a digital workspace that helps organizations build effective leaders that create healthy teams, leading to increased results. Leadr gives managers the tools they need to build healthy leadership habits by providing a platform for 1:1 and team meetings, more intentional feedback, goal settin...
AskYourTeam
askyourteam.com
AskYourTeam is here to help councils get to the heart of what matters most. Replacing guesswork with insights, our employee and community insights platform enables smarter and faster decision-making so your council can focus resources where they’ll make the biggest difference. With AskYourTeam you g...
Feebee
getfeebee.io
Feebee is a transformative platform for startups, seamlessly integrating with Slack to reshape feedback culture. It brings together essential tools such as 360° Performance Reviews, Appraisals, Recognition, Company Values, and eNPS surveys into one user-friendly platform. By simplifying performance ...
Progression
progression.co
Define and measure career growth at your organisation with Progression — the number one career development platform. With Progression you can: - Build and visualise career frameworks in hours, not months, with templates and AI - Create simple habits that evidence growth as it happens - Empower your ...
Klaar
klaarhq.com
People leaders and HR teams of 150+ organizations globally trust and love Klaar to be their AI-powered System of Action that combines continuous Performance Management, Succession Planning & Readiness, Mentoring, and Employee Engagement Surveys. With Klaar, for the first time, HR leaders have access...
Peoplelogic
peoplelogic.ai
Peoplelogic provides people and performance management tools for growing businesses. Our patent pending technology combines engagement and burnout signals into one StayFactor™ score. Combined with our Organizational Network Analysis Graph (ONA) you have everything you need to nurture high performing...
TaskHuman
taskhuman.com
The TaskHuman Platform supports employees as they grow and adapt in unique areas of the human condition both personally and professionally. We take a holistic approach to professional excellence by addressing the entire employees' needs through Well-being Coaching, Leadership Development, Sales Perf...