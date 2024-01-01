Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for UXTesting on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

UXTesting aims to offer developers, designers, and managers a mobile testing tool and user behavior analysis.

Categories :

Website: uxtesting.io

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to UXTesting. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.