Top UserEvidence Alternatives
Issuu
issuu.com
Issuu is the world’s largest content publishing and marketing platform that empowers people to convert, host, and share engaging content in a variety of dynamic formats across all digital distribution channels. With 60M+ publications, Issuu makes it easy for its 1M+ global users to transform a piece...
ContentStudio
contentstudio.io
Revamp your social media & content strategy with ContentStudio – the ultimate powerhouse for businesses, agencies, and marketers. Streamline your content creation process and amplify your online presence. ContentStudio isn't just another tool; it's a complete solution for elevating your content mark...
SocialPilot
socialpilot.co
SocialPilot is a social media marketing automation tool that helps you in scheduling and analyzing your social media marketing activities and thereby increasing your social media efficiency and reach. 1) You can connect over 9 social media networks like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Google My Busine...
CoSchedule
coschedule.com
CoSchedule’s Marketing Calendar helps marketers see all of their marketing in one place. It’s your secret weapon to finally see, schedule, and share your marketing, all in a single calendar. CoSchedule’s Marketing Calendar gives you the tools to: Visualize every marketing project in one calendar. Se...
FlippingBook
flippingbook.com
FlippingBook is an online tool and desktop software for creating professional digital flipbooks. It makes your PDF ebooks, e-catalogs, digital brochures, annual reports, presentations, magazines, and sales collateral interactive. More than 50,000 companies across 179 countries use FlippingBook to cr...
ShareThis
sharethis.com
ShareThis website tools, plugins, and apps are used by over three million websites to drive consumer engagement and traffic, capturing the widest and deepest sentiments of people across the internet. These sentiments and signals are observed in real-time and processed daily to better understand peop...
Scoop.it
scoop.it
Scoop.it provides the software and technology to make content publishing much more time-efficient and impacting for marketing and knowledge sharing within the enterprise. We also help millions of professionals, marketers and business intelligence officers with their daily curation and content monito...
Taboola
taboola.com
Taboola is the world's most popular content discovery and native advertising platform. Find quality consumers at scale and nurture them throughout the buyer’s journey using precise targeting and retargeting. Grow sales using a performance-first platform including automated bidding, traffic managemen...
StoryChief
storychief.io
StoryChief is the complete content marketing solution for your team, built specifically for B2B marketing teams and content agencies, allowing you to focus on growing your business through content marketing. Centralize and distribute your articles and social media content to grow your audience and g...
Storyly
storyly.io
Storyly is the user engagement platform to embed Stories - full-screen, interactive, and most captivating content format of the day - in mobile apps and websites. Storyly Stories empower marketing strategies of mobile brands by enabling them to engage with their audience beyond the limits of the mob...
Joomag
joomag.com
Joomag is a digital publishing and content experience platform that helps companies easily create, distribute and measure interactive publications from PDFs or templates. With more than 5,000 customers globally, Joomag’s all-in-one platform empowers companies to deliver personalized and engaging con...
StructuredWeb
structuredweb.com
StructuredWeb provides prominent technology brands like IBM, ServiceNow, Google Cloud Platform and Veeam — along with many other growing brands — with a powerful, flexible and easy-to-use channel marketing automation platform. Since 1999, StructuredWeb has combined an innovative platform with proven...
Sprinklr
sprinklr.com
Sprinklr Service is a cloud-native unified customer service platform powered by AI that enables seamless customer & agent experience across 30+ digital, social and voice channels, and delivers real-time actionable & scalable insights – eliminating the need for any other point solution. Sprinklr Serv...
RELAYTO
relayto.com
How do you 100X you content? RELAYTO is the #1 Interactive Experience platform that transforms your static content (PDFs, MP4s, images) into engaging interactive experiences, enabling viewers to choose their own path and self-educate. Check out our own RELAYTO-powered buying experience that started ...
Pepper Content
peppercontent.io
Accelerate your revenue with content marketing Pepper CMP helps marketing teams ideate, create and distribute content fast and at scale with the power of generative AI and our expert talent network.
Paperflite
paperflite.com
Paperflite is an end-to-end content management and sales enablement software that allows sales and marketing teams to store, organize, distribute and track their content while also giving you the ability to create and deliver stunning content experiences (custom microsites, landing pages, resources ...
UpContent
upcontent.com
Build trust and deepen relationships with curated content. A better way to discover, collaborate, and distribute relevant third-party content that helps turn leads into loyal customers. UpContent’s patent-pending technology helps reduce the amount of time spent searching for content by 65% on averag...
Skyword360
skyword.com
The Skyword360 platform puts content at the core of all marketing activities. Skyword360 is designed to ensure all cross-channel planning, content creation, and activation aligns with an enterprise's overall content strategy and marketing goals. With this content-centric approach, marketing leaders ...