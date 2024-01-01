Usedesk is a customer support platform for automation, analysing and boosting Customer Service that helps to raise client's loyalty. 1. Processing all requests, reviews and mentions about your company in a single window. There is no need to jump between messengers, chats, social networks, email, applications, review sites and forums. Everything is stored in one place. 2. High-speed support powered automation routine work: templates, triggers and auto-replies. Save chat history and answer the common questions automatically to spend more time in non-standard situations and questions. 3. Analytics: the work of the department, agent, period. Choose the conditions and analyse the results in convenient tables. How fast each employee responds, how many requests are processed and how satisfied customers are is now totally clear, one click away in the Report section. We know how challenging Customer Service may be and do our best to be no a soulless system but a full-fledged and friendly client service: - Share our knowledge offline and online: on webinars, meetups and conferences. - Educate the best Customer Service managers. - And always here to help :)

Website: usedesk.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Usedesk. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.