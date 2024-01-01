Upverter is social making. The best way to collaborate with others. Discover, share and work on hardware. Unlike existing design tools, which are isolated and single user, Upverter is highly integrated, inherently collaborative and accessible anywhere in the world. With Upverter design teams, contract designers and grassroots innovators are leveraging existing design content and focus on building next generation hardware instead of wasting time duplicating work, sourcing parts or dealing with manufacturers.

Website: upverter.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Upverter. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.