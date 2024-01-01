Top Uplevel Alternatives
OpenProject
openproject.org
OpenProject is the leading free and open source project management software. As a web-based solution it gives all team members access to all project-related information from anywhere at any time. OpenProject supports your projects throughout the whole life cycle with any chosen project management me...
ServiceNow
servicenow.com
ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) makes the world work better for everyone. Our cloud-based platform and solutions help digitize and unify organizations so that they can find smarter, faster, better ways to make work flow. So employees and customers can be more connected, more innovative, and more agile. And w...
SonarCloud
sonarcloud.io
SonarCloud is a cloud-based alternative of the SonarQube platform, offering continuous code quality and security analysis as a service. SonarCloud integrates seamlessly with popular version control and CI/CD platforms such as GitHub, Bitbucket, and Azure DevOps. It provides static code analysis to i...
Geckoboard
geckoboard.com
Geckoboard is a hassle-free tool for building and sharing real-time business dashboards. Designed to help team leads surface live data for their team and across their organization, Geckoboard integrates directly with over 80 different tools and services to help you pull in your data and get a profes...
GitClear
gitclear.com
Code. Learn. Repeat. Next-level software developer metrics, powered by a code review tool unlike any other. GitClear helps engineering teams work together to track Google DORA stats, reduce tech debt and ship faster.
Jellyfish
jellyfish.co
Jellyfish is the leading Engineering Management Platform, providing complete visibility into engineering organizations, the work they do, and how they operate. By analyzing engineering signals from Git and Jira and contextual business data from roadmapping, incident response, HR, calendar, and colla...
Planisware
planisware.com
Planisware is the editor of the Enterprise Project Portfolio Management (EPPM) software Planisware V6 (formerly known as OPX2) targeting multiple industries – including energy, medical devices, high-tech, aerospace & defense, chemicals, government, pharmaceutical, and automotive. Over the past five...
Harness
harness.io
Harness Continuous Delivery is a software delivery solution that automatically deploy, verify, and roll back artifacts without toil. Harness uses AI/ML to manage, verify, and roll back your deployments so you don't have to suffer through software deployments. Deliver software faster, with visibility...
Code Climate Velocity
codeclimate.com
Code Climate Velocity is a Software Engineering Intelligence Platform. From day one, Velocity maximizes engineering impact for all levels at large organizations by providing data-driven visibility into Engineering Teams’ capacity, delivery, quality, culture, costs, and progress toward key goals. Vel...
Duecode
duecode.io
Decision-making advisor for software development. A new and better way to measure technical debt & code quality. Perfect for Engineering leaders and non-tech managers.
Screenful
screenful.com
Screenful is the easiest way to get visual dashboard and automated team status reports to keep every stakeholder updated on the status of a project. Screenful integrates with most common task management tools like Jira or Trello, GitLab and Asana, and builds reports and insights based on your projec...
Kantree
kantree.io
Kantree is a truly flexible work management platform to unleash collective intelligence. By giving full control over the way teams manage their projects and processes, Kantree allows you to take advantage of the talent and domain knowledge for your team members. It helps them to organize, plan and m...
Echoes
echoeshq.com
Measure and communicate engineering activity. Unleash your team full potential with automated insights. Communicate on the business value of engineering efforts. Echoes gives engineering leaders visibility into the alignment of engineering efforts against the business goals and whether their deliv...
Sedai
sedai.io
Sedai delivers AI-powered cloud cost optimization and performance tuning, empowering DevOps and SRE teams to maximize cloud savings, improve customer experience, and seamlessly scale. With Sedai, companies can achieve real-time, continuous optimization adaptable to ongoing changes and growth with mi...
GoRetro
goretro.ai
GoRetro is a user-friendly, fun and customizable agile retrospective tool that leverages sprint data and team sentiment to drive continuous improvement. Thousands of scrum teams from Fortune 500 companies, banks, government agencies, and innovative startups use GoRetro to make their retrospectives f...
SourceLevel
sourcelevel.io
SourceLevel is a SaaS product that helps developers, managers, CTOs, and all companies with visibility on their development flow by using metrics and providing automated code review. It's Analytics for software development. Stop the guesswork, and start making data-based decisions.
Snapshot Reviews
snapshot.reviews
Snapshot Reviews is an engineering management platform that revolutionizes performance measurement by providing engineering leaders with visual insights into their teams' development progress, code reviews delivered by individuals, and the written code itself. Deriving real-time data from engineerin...
AnalyticsVerse
analyticsverse.com
AnalyticsVerse helps engineering teams increase visibility, eliminate blockers & deliver better products faster. AnalyticsVerse's Engineering Intelligence platform correlates data from different development tools and provides actionable insights into team performance and dev process optimizations.
OpsLevel
opslevel.com
OpsLevel is an internal developer portal (IDP) that empowers engineering teams to self-serve the tools and information they need to quickly build and ship high-quality software. With OpsLevel, developers can self-serve key actions in the software lifecycle, platform teams can ensure best practices a...
Embold
embold.io
Embold supports developers and development teams by finding critical code issues before they become roadblocks. It is the perfect tool to analyze, diagnose, transform, and sustain your software efficiently. With the use of A.I. and machine learning technologies, Embold can immediately prioritize iss...
Athenian
athenian.com
Athenian is the Data-enabled Engineering Platform that gives end-to-end visibility to engineering leaders so they can understand the "why's", take well-founded decisions, and align their teams with company goals. Athenian empowers engineering leaders to continuously improve through: - Insights into ...
CodeScene
codescene.com
CodeScene is a code analysis, visualization, and reporting tool. Cross reference contextual factors such as code quality, team dynamics, and delivery output to get actionable insights to effectively reduce technical debt and deliver better code quality. We enable software development teams to make c...
Sleuth
sleuth.io
Sleuth's Accelerate / DORA metrics tracker gives Managers an accurate picture of their software delivery performance, and insights on where the bottlenecks are. Developers like using Sleuth because it comes with all the context and features to improve on the metrics. Sleuth integrates with your sour...
Allstacks
allstacks.com
Allstacks uses machine learning models to analyze SDLC data for delivery risks and projected outcomes for engineering leaders. Our value stream intelligence platform illuminates insights across all your projects and tools. We gather and analyze past work data and behavior from the tools your team is...
Hubbl Diagnostics
hubbl.com
Hubbl Diagnostics is setting the standard for Salesforce success through secure, automated, ML-driven org intelligence. - Monitor health and performance: Instantly gain a holistic view of your org. - Improve security: Pinpoint security and compliance risks. - Unlock ecosystem insights: Benchmark aga...
DevDynamics
devdynamics.ai
DevDynamics is an engineering analytics platform that enables engineering leaders to measure and improve each part of the software development process. With DevDynamics, you can - Measure - using metrics like DORA, SPACE and more Understand - with insights and auto-generated reports Improve - throug...
Plandek
plandek.com
Plandek is an intelligent analytics platform to enable technology teams to deliver quality software, faster and more predictably. Plandek enables technology teams to track and drive their improvement and share understandable KPIs with stakeholders. It works by mining data from delivery teams’ toolse...
Hatica
hatica.io
Engineering Analytics to boost developer productivity -- Hatica equips engineering teams with work visibility dashboards, actionable insights, and effective workflows to drive team productivity and engagement in remote and in-office environments alike. Free forever plans to help you get started quic...
LinearB
linearb.io
LinearB is the pioneer and leader in Software Engineering Intelligence (SEI) platforms for the modern enterprise. Over 3,000 engineering leaders worldwide trust LinearB to boost team productivity, improve developer experience, and predictably deliver mission-critical projects. LinearB’s SEI+ platfor...
Waydev
waydev.co
Leverage insights from your engineering stack to accelerate velocity, align engineering work to business priorities, and increase visibility into your team’s DORA Metrics and SPACE Framework Metrics.