Unwrap.ai is an AI-powered feedback analytics platform that helps businesses understand their customer needs and build products that customers genuinely care about. By turning customer feedback into actionable insights, Unwrap.ai enables product teams to supercharge their products and enhance customer satisfaction. One of the key features of Unwrap.ai is its ability to collect feedback from both public and private sources, eliminating the need for manual effort and spreadsheets. Its AI technology automatically identifies key insights and patterns within the feedback, allowing product teams to gain a deeper understanding of their customers' preferences and priorities. This understanding can then be applied to improve the product roadmap and effectively prioritize feature development. Unwrap.ai also offers a messaging feature that enables businesses to announce product improvements directly to their customers via bulk email, showcasing that their feedback has been heard and taken into account.The platform provides a user-friendly dashboard and customizable alerts to ensure that product teams stay informed about anomalies and thresholds in their feedback data. Additionally, Unwrap.ai offers an API that allows businesses to harness its NLP technology in customized ways to suit their specific needs.With Unwrap.ai, businesses can save time and resources by streamlining the feedback analysis process and maximizing their engineering resources. The platform is backed by world-class investors and is designed to help companies truly understand their customer needs, enabling them to build extraordinary products.

Website: unwrap.ai

