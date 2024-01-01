Unleash uses AI to leverage all information in your SaaS tools by streamlining knowledge easily within company departments, whenever an employee needs it, wherever they prefer to work. Unleash achieves this through seamless integrations with your company's data sources such as Slack, Notion, Jira, Zendesk, and more, enabling every employee to find the information they are looking for by simply asking Unleash

Website: unleash.so

