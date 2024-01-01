Unlearn.ai offers an AI-powered tool known as 'Digital Twins' which aim to revolutionize clinical research. The tool offers assistance in clinical trials across several medical fields spanning from neuroscience to immunology to metabolic diseases. Digital Twins, essentially, are intricate models that forecast a patients potential future health. The tool works by gathering a participant's baseline data, running this gathered data through an AI model which has been trained on historical data, and creating the 'Digital Twin'. This tool has dual functionality wherein it can both enhance early stage studies, by improving the ability to observe treatment effects without adding more patients, as well as expedite late stage studies, by shortening the time to enrollment as they require fewer patients to achieve the same power as traditional clinical trial designs. Another feature of 'Digital Twins' is its ability to provide prognostic scores for each patient in a randomized clinical trial. This increases the power of the analysis while abiding by guidance from the US Food and Drug Administration and the European Medicines Agency. These patient 'twins' are used especially in TwinRCTs, highly powered trials with smaller control groups, improving the likelihood of patients receiving the experimental treatment. This tool poises as an innovative and significant assistance in clinical trials and the delivery of personalized medicine.

Website: unlearn.ai

