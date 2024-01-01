Top Unified.to Alternatives
Tray.io
tray.io
Tray.io is an AI-powered, multi-experience iPaaS that speeds time-to-integration from months to days, in a single platform. The Tray Universal Automation Cloud eliminates the need for disparate tools and technologies to automate sophisticated internal and external business processes. Underpinned by ...
Snyk
snyk.io
Snyk (pronounced sneak) is a developer security platform for securing custom code, open source dependencies, containers, and cloud infrastructure all from a single platform. Snyk’s developer security solutions enable modern applications to be built securely, empowering developers to own and build se...
NexHealth
nexhealth.com
NexHealth is the leading patient engagement platform that integrates directly with health record systems. Your business workflows are made better with NexHealth's real-time online scheduling, automated appointment reminders, patient messaging, digital forms, online payments, reporting, virtual waitl...
entri
entri.com
Entri is the API for custom domains. We make it easy for your application to connect, secure, sell, and power custom domains. POWER Incentivize upgrades in your product by offering custom domains. Entri Power makes it easy to deploy this feature quickly and easily, with just a few lines of code. SEL...
Duffel
duffel.com
We offer a powerful API that enables any travel business to search, book, and sell flights from a network of the world's leading airlines in minutes, not months.
Merge
merge.dev
Merge is one API to add hundreds of integrations to your product. Merge’s platform makes secure data access easy by offering Unified APIs across key software categories, including HRIS, accounting, CRM, file storage, and more. Merge handles the full integrations lifecycle — from an easy initial buil...
Aurinko.io
aurinko.io
Aurinko powers core communications features, and offers out-of-the-box CRM sync logic, and ready-to-integrate Gmail and Outlook add-ons allowing business platforms (CRM, ATS, PM, PRM, LMS) to enable intelligent relationship management. *** CRM Sync Logic *** ENABLE INTELLIGENT RELATIONSHIP MANAGEMEN...
Phyllo
getphyllo.com
Phyllo is a data gateway to access creator data directly from the source platforms. Phyllo builds the underlying infrastructure that connects with every creator platform, maintains a live data feed to the systems these platforms use to manage creators' data and provides a normalized data set so that...
SOOS
soos.io
Application Security Posture Management Platform Your organization’s application security posture should be more than just a checklist. SOOS’s ASPM is a dynamic, comprehensive approach to safeguarding your application infrastructure from vulnerabilities across the Software Development Life Cycle (S...
Yapily
yapily.com
Connect to thousands of banks across 19 countries in minutes through Yapily's open banking API. Access data, process payments, and much more. What will you build? Power your product innovation with open banking. Connect to Yapily’s open banking platform to access to the most extensive coverage acro...
Railz
railz.ai
Railz is building the largest financial data network for the future of finance. We aim to bridge the connection between future-thinking financial institutions and companies and their SMB customers’ financial data. Our Accounting Data-as-a-Service™ solution offers financial institutions and fintechs ...
Pyas
pyas.io
Pyas is the calendar integrations API solution for startups and solo developers. Build your calendar integration feature in minutes instead of months. Easily integrate with Google Calendar and Microsoft Outlook. Integrate Zoom and Google Meet for video conferencing, all using a single API.
Pinwheel
pinwheelapi.com
Pinwheel is working to create a fairer financial system by unlocking API access to payroll systems. Pinwheel provides a platform allowing consumers to connect their payroll account to any app. By building pipes that connect these systems to banks, lenders, and other service providers, we help unders...
Truv
truv.com
The safest and most reliable API connections to payroll accounts that enables income & employment verification, direct deposit switching, and more.
StackOne
stackone.com
StackOne is changing the way SaaS providers build incredible integrations, thanks to its powerful Unified API offering. With StackOne, businesses can easily connect with multiple tools and data sources, creating a seamless experience and scalable solution across different platforms and applications....
API2Cart
api2cart.com
API2Cart helps to integrate your service with multiple shopping carts. It’s 1 API that work in the same way across all different shopping platforms, so if you customers have their stores on different platforms you don’t have to go and create separate API integrations for each of them one by one you ...
Truto
truto.one
Truto.one enables companies to offer their customers integrations across HRIS, ATS, CRM, Helpdesk, Ticketing, Payment Gateways, Subscription Platforms, Accounting, E-commerce, and Email with unified APIs.
Cobalt
gocobalt.io
Cobalt is an embedded integration platform that provides a seamless experience to connect SaaS applications. With Cobalt, SaaS companies can offer integrations to their customers in a white-labeled and native manner. With a rapidly growing catalog of over 250+ pre-built integrations, Cobalt provides...
Codat
codat.io
Codat helps banks build deeper connections with business customers. We offer products that make it easy to access, synchronize and interpret data from customers’ financial software for specific use cases, such as onboarding suppliers to commercial card programs and underwriting business loans. Codat...
Apideck
apideck.com
Apideck enables developers to build integrations at scale through a set of Unified APIs covering Accounting, CRM, HRIS, ATS, File Storage, Project Management and eCommerce. Saving time and maintenance cost so engineers can focus on the core product. We help global SaaS companies like Invoice2go, Deg...
The Code Registry
thecoderegistry.com
The Code Registry is the world's first AI-powered code intelligence and insights platform, designed to safeguard and optimize software assets for businesses. By providing an independent, secure replication of code repositories and delivering in-depth analysis and reporting, The Code Registry empower...
Scribe Security
scribesecurity.com
Scribe is a SaaS solution that provides continuous assurance for the security and trust worthiness of software artifacts, acting as a trust hub between software producers and consumers. Scribe centralized SBOM management system allows to effortlessly manage and share products SBOMs along with all th...
Endor Labs
endorlabs.com
The Endor Labs Software Supply Chain Security Platform addresses three key software supply chain security pain points and outcomes: Open Source Code Security: Endor Labs helps engineers improve application performance and minimize attack surface by selecting and maintaining secure & high quality dep...
Apiiro
apiiro.com
Apiiro is the leader in application security posture management (ASPM), unifying risk visibility, prioritization, and remediation with deep code analysis and runtime context. Get complete application and risk visibility: Apiiro takes a deep, code-based approach to ASPM. Its Cloud Application Securit...
Xygeni
xygeni.io
Secure your Software Development and Delivery! Xygeni Security specializes in Application Security Posture Management (ASPM), using deep contextual insights to effectively prioritize and manage security risks while minimizing noise and overwhelming alerts. Our innovative technologies automatically d...
OX Security
ox.security
Security should be an integral part of the software development process, not an afterthought. Founded by Neatsun Ziv and Lion Arzi, two former Check Point executives, OX is the first and only Active Application Security Posture Management (ASPM) Platform, consolidating disparate application security...
Cycode
cycode.com
Cycode is the only end-to-end software supply chain (SSC) security solution to provide visibility, security, and integrity across all phases of the SDLC. Cycode integrates with all of your software delivery pipeline tools and infrastructure providers to enable complete visibility and hardened securi...
Aikido Security
aikido.dev
Aikido Security is a developer-centric software security platform, providing advanced code scanning and cloud vulnerability assessments. Our platform prioritizes real threats, reduces false-positives and makes Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVEs) easily understandable. With Aikido, ensuring t...
Nylas
nylas.com
Hundreds of thousands of developers around the world use Nylas to increase velocity and seamlessly build customizable email and scheduling capabilities through state-of-the-art APIs. Nylas is the only platform that gives developers universal access to email, calendar, and contacts providers through ...
Alloy Automation
runalloy.com
Alloy is an embedded integrations platform used by engineering and product teams to simplify & accelerate all aspects of integration development - from user-customizability to polling infrastructure.