TV2 Play
id.tv2.no
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.
Enhance your experience with the TV2 Play app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
On TV 2 Play there is always something to watch for the whole family
Website: play.tv2.no
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to TV2 Play. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.