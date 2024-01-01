TutorEva is an AI tool powered by GPT aimed at providing educational support and solutions for students. This tool primarily facilitates homework and exam prep by offering AI-driven solutions round the clock. TutorEva's services range from solving specific questions uploaded by the user to providing guidance for overall assignment completion. It is designed to handle queries from a wide range of university subjects. It has several features including AI CourseMate, which can assimilate course textbooks and documents to aid in improving GPA, and DocSolver, which allows users to upload an entire assignment for solution. Additionally, TutorEva provides access to solutions for popular textbooks verified by experts and an interactive AI tutoring system with detailed, guided explanations. TutorEva offers timely and detailed assistance, surpassing chatbot-level interactions with personalized guidance and vivid explanations. Moreover, it provides a platform for users to ask questions, making the learning process more interactive. TutorEva can also provide assistance with textbook homework and online study difficulties through the TutorEva Extension. This extension facilitates cropping and solving questions directly from the user's screen, enhancing the efficiency of online study. Tutoreva is consistently described as a study partner, providing support not just in problem-solving, but also in preparation for assignments and exams.

Website: tutoreva.com

