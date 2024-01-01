Tuskr

Tuskr

Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.

Use Web App

Website: tuskr.app

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Tuskr on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Tuskr is a modern cloud-based test management software offering a range of features to enhance your testing processes. Write expressive test cases with rich text, tables, and screenshots. Conduct flexible test runs using all or a subset of your test cases. Seamlessly integrate with your chat and issue tracking systems. Enjoy enterprise-grade features such as recycle bin, audit trail, two-factor authentication, and single sign-on for enhanced security. Tuskr generates detailed test reports and insightful metrics, providing better visibility and enabling data-driven decisions. We offer a generous free plan and flexible pricing options suitable for small teams to large enterprises. Start with our free 30-day trial, including sample data, for a quick and easy evaluation. Our dedicated customer support team ensures a refreshing customer experience, committed to solving your problems. Experience the efficiency and convenience of Tuskr for streamlined test management. Sign up for your free trial today and revolutionize your testing processes.
Categories:
Software Development
Software Testing Tools

Website: tuskr.app

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Tuskr. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

Alternatives

Postman Web

Postman Web

postman.com

UserTesting

UserTesting

usertesting.com

BrowserStack

BrowserStack

browserstack.com

Hotjar

Hotjar

hotjar.com

Qase

Qase

qase.io

Userfeel

Userfeel

userfeel.com

Sauce Labs

Sauce Labs

saucelabs.com

Browserling

Browserling

browserling.com

TestProject

TestProject

testproject.io

GetWhy

GetWhy

getwhy.io

UserZoom

UserZoom

userzoom.com

Rainforest QA

Rainforest QA

rainforestqa.com

You Might Also Like

testRigor

testRigor

testrigor.com

Remo

Remo

remo.co

Perfecto

Perfecto

perfecto.io

QA Touch

QA Touch

qatouch.com

TestQuality

TestQuality

testquality.com

Cyara

Cyara

cyara.com

RSign

RSign

rsign.com

Testomat.io

Testomat.io

testomat.io

Kualitee

Kualitee

kualitee.com

Sendlane

Sendlane

sendlane.com

Stytch

Stytch

stytch.com

Abralytics

Abralytics

abralytics.com

Explore

Products

Download

Support

Company

Legal

© 2024 WebCatalog, Inc.

We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

Privacy Policy