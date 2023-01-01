TUI Airways Limited, is a British charter airline, offering scheduled and charter flights from the United Kingdom and Ireland to destinations in Europe, Africa, Asia and North America. The airline is the world's largest charter airline, carrying 11.8 million passengers in 2019.

Website: tui.co.uk

