TrustPulse is a standalone social proof app that integrates with all website platforms including WordPress. You must have a TrustPulse account in order to take advantage of this plugin. Click here to get started with the TrustPulse FOMO app. TrustPulse comes with an easy-to-use social proof notification builder that allows you to create beautiful WordPress FOMO popups that are proven to convert. You can customize the message, colors, images, and more to match your FOMO social proof notifications with your website. With TrustPulse you can choose between 2 types of FOMO campaigns: * Recent Activity: Show a live stream of website activity like WooCommerce purchases, membership site registrations, email signups and more. * On-Fire: Show the number of people taking action on your website in a given period. Using the TrustPulse WordPress FOMO plugin, users have seen an instant boost in conversion rate.

Website: trustpulse.com

