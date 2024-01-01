TrustMate

Website: trustmate.io

TrustMate.io helps you collect keyword-filled customer reviews to improve your search engine results, entice potential customers, and build a rock-solid online image. Customer reviews are an indispensable asset for your business, and collecting them just got a whole lot easier. Automate your review requests and get beautiful, high-quality reviews with the option to add photos when you use TrustMate.io’s innovative hint system. Random sentence suggestions from your own customizable dictionary mean your customers can write great reviews, faster. TrustMate.io is currently available in EN and nineteen other languages. With more languages on the way, you’ll reach the global audience you deserve!
Categories:
Business
Review Management Software

