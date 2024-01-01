TransLinguist is an advanced platform that enables remote and hybrid multilingual communication for a diversity of events, including webinars, conferences, trainings, townhalls, and workshops. It stands out primarily for its multilingual real-time translation capabilities, making it an ideal tool for companies striving for global reach and inclusivity. TransLinguist features video remote interpretation, live captions & subtitles, sign language interpretation, and its in-house developed TransLinguist Speech AI, among other comprehensive solutions. The platform also provides a broad spectrum of language-related services encompassing translation, transcreation, transcription, subtitle & captioning, editing & proofreading, as well as machine translation post-editing, voiceover, web & app localization, etc. TransLinguist caters to a variety of industries iterating Government/NGO, Financial, Travel & Hospitality, E-learning & Education, Engineering & IT, and more. The platform underscores a significant focus around data security, promising a safe environment for its users. Users have reported an increase in audience engagement and noteworthy cost savings after switching to TransLinguist. Overall, TransLinguist seeks to bridge language barriers in a user-friendly way, paving the way for effective global communication.

Website: translinguist.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to TransLinguist. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.