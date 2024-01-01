TradeX

TradeX

TradeX

TradeX is an exchange to trade on the outcome of events that affect your everyday life. We are the world’s most simplified derivative exchange, where you can trade on yes or no (whether an event will happen). TradeX allows people to trade on what matters to them. Examples: Climate change, transportation, currencies, GDP, omicron cases, inflation rate, movie launch, next president & much more.

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to TradeX. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

