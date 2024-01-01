Tracksy is a generative AI system designed to help music creators bring their ideas to life by enabling them to easily create unique and royalty-free music without any prior experience. The system is intended to be user-friendly and accessible to all levels of expertise and provides a free platform for music creators to start developing their own songs. Tracksy offers a diverse range of styles and genres to choose from, including electronic and EDM, and provides sample tracks that can be used as inspiration for music creation. Each sample track is labeled with its mood, genre, and duration, allowing music creators to select the right type of sound for their needs. What makes Tracksy unique is its use of generative AI technology to create music that is original and royalty-free, which means that music creators can use the tracks they generate for any purpose without fear of copyright infringement. Overall, Tracksy offers an innovative solution for music creators who want to explore their creativity with AI music generation. The platform's ease of use and range of options provide an accessible starting point for musicians at all levels, and its unique approach to music creation makes it an exciting addition to the AI music tools landscape.

Website: tracksy.ai

