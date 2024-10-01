Top TouchBistro Alternatives
Connecteam
connecteam.com
Connecteam is a mobile-first workforce management app featuring a robust set of tools designed to help organizations with deskless teams improve communication, retain staff, and drive operational efficiency. Connecteam allows managers to put their business processes on autopilot and focus on busines...
Square
squareup.com
Square, Inc. is an American financial services, merchant services aggregator, and mobile payment company based in San Francisco, California. The company markets software and hardware payments products and has expanded into small business services. The company was founded in 2009 by Jack Dorsey and ...
SevenRooms
sevenrooms.com
SevenRooms helps hospitality operators boost profits with commission-free reservations, virtual waitlist, table management, guest profiles, email marketing and more. The company powers direct reservations with an all-in-one system that lets restaurants own the entire guest journey, create exceptiona...
OpenTable
opentable.com
OpenTable helps restaurants do what they do best—better. Whether restaurant owners want to fill more seats, run smoother shifts, build guest relationships, or earn more revenue, OpenTable has easy-to-use solutions. Customers connect to a global network of 1.6 billion seated diners per year, and more...
Toast POS
pos.toasttab.com
Toast is a restaurant point of sale and management system that helps restaurants improve operations, increase sales and create a better guest experience.
7shifts
7shifts.com
7shifts is an all-in-one restaurant team management platform that helps operators: 1) Make more profitable decisions. You'll get the insights you need to make the best team and operating decisions every day. Hit your labor targets with schedule enforcement, optimal labor tracking, and real-time repo...
Clover
clover.com
Clover replaces your cash register, payment terminal, receipt printer, and barcode scanner with an integrated suite of products. Accept credit cards, EMV and Apple Pay.
Lightspeed
lightspeedhq.com
Lightspeed Restaurant POS is the one-stop restaurant platform that helps hospitality businesses simplify, scale and provide exceptional customer experiences. Restaurant owners can understand their business with detailed reports in minutes, identify best-selling menu items and use online ordering and...
Elementary POS
elementarypos.com
lementary POS is your mobile cash register or a complex point-of-sale system, tailored to meet your specific requirements. For a single, fair price, you gain access to countless features designed to simplify and speed up your business processes, and an unlimited number of users and connected devices...
Tock
exploretock.com
Tock’s comprehensive reservation platform empowers hospitality providers with the tools needed to build successful businesses and deliver exceptional experiences. With robust table management capabilities and best-in-class support, Tock puts businesses in complete control. Restaurants, bars, winerie...
ResDiary
resdiary.com
esDiary is one of the world's leading providers of online restaurant reservations, seating over 13.9 million diners per month across more than 9000 restaurants in 59 countries. ResDiary is a web application sold as software as a service and is accessible via the Internet. Headquartered in the UK, we...
Epos Now
eposnow.com
Epos Now works with almost all POS hardware. Epos Now’s software is perfect for both retail and hospitality businesses, scalable from one device to many.
Restora POS
restorapos.com
Restora POS is the next generation automation solution for restaurant business entrepreneurs. A brilliant restaurant POS billing software solution, which can solely handle every operation in your restaurant. Restora POS has come up with an advanced managerial digital solution, hassle-free technology...
SpotOn
spoton.com
SpotOn is one of the fastest-growing software and payment companies providing the technology and support that helps local businesses—and the people that run them—to succeed on their own terms. Known for its flexible, cloud-based technology and personalized support, SpotOn offers an end-to-end platfo...
Zenput
zenput.com
Zenput is now part of Crunchtime – the leading operations management software for multi-unit restaurant brands and foodservice operators. Zenput is an operations execution platform used by brands such as Chipotle, Domino's, Sweetgreen to automate how operating procedures, public health and food safe...
IVEPOS
ivepos.com
IVEPOS is the free POS (point-of-sale) software crafted for your restaurant, retail stores, cafe, bar, bakery, coffee shop, grocery, salon and spa, car wash, food truck and pizzeria by Intuition Systems. Use the IVEPOS point of sale system instead of a cash register, and track sales and inventory in...
Foodics
foodics.com
Foodics is an All-in-One restaurant management & Point of Sale solution that helps business owners from all sizes and types to run their operations smoothly and with precision. We are the door of the restaurant owners to the ecosystem that allows them to benefit from many 3rd party service integrati...
BentoBox
getbento.com
Meet the tech that makes restaurant magic happen. From website design to online ordering and payment solutions, BentoBox helps restaurants around the world create better experiences for their customers and their staff.
Rezku POS
rezku.com
Rezku is today's most powerful restaurant point of sale system and more. Rezku comes with everything food and beverage service concepts need to develop their business including white-label online ordering, advanced reporting, inventory management, 3rd party online integrations and centralized order ...
POSApt
posapt.au
POSApt is a point-of-sale (POS) software solution for the hospitality and retail industries. Available all over Australia, POSApt is one of the best POS system providers in Australia.
orderbird
orderbird.com
Let your hospitality soar! With our POS system you will be more successful, you will save time and money and reduce stress. Experience orderbird in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Great Britain, Ireland and France.
Owner.com
owner.com
Owner.com is the all-in-one platform that independent restaurants use to power their digital presence. It gives the technology and marketing superpowers of major brands like Domino's, Chick Fil-A, and SweetGreen to independent restaurants. The platform can power everything from websites to online or...
Lavu
lavu.com
Lavu is a Point of Sale solution designed for use by full-service, quick-service, and franchise restaurants, from bars, nightclubs, and lounges, to food trucks and coffee shops. Lavu’s restaurant management system goes beyond simply placing orders and accepting payments. With employee management fun...
Grubtech
grubtech.com
Grubtech empowers restaurants and food & beverage businesses with integrated solutions, streamlining and centralizing everything from order handling, food preparation, to delivery. Their flagship product, gOnline, seamlessly integrates fragmented systems and third-party applications into a unified r...
Apicbase
apicbase.com
Get Full Visibility of Your Back of House Close the gap between theoretical and actual food costs in your restaurants, dark kitchens and central kitchens using industry-leading restaurant management software.
SALIDO
salido.com
SALIDO is the Restaurant OS, a single platform that unifies your restaurant operations under one login. Whether you are a single or a multi-unit operator, we take an enterprise level approach to streamlining all your operations. SALIDO was created with the best interest of restaurant operators in mi...
Faturah POS
faturah.com
Cloud POS Turbocharge your restaurant Operations with Faturah solutions! Your one-stop shop for an stress-free, super-efficient restaurant business.
Parrot
pos.parrotsoftware.io
Total Control of your Restaurant Our terminal offers 100% accuracy in all transactions. With Parrot, eliminate differences in cash cuts on cards, and regain peace of mind about your finances.
BeyondMenu
beyondmenu.com
Handle seamlessly any type of order, even during rush hours. Recognize your most valuable diners and plan marketing campaigns wisely. BeyondMenu POS provides insightful data about your business. It is your turn to take data driven action.
Yelli
yelliapp.com
Yelli is a new app designed exclusively for restaurants and their staff. Created by a waitress, Yelli gives your team a streamlined communication and training platform to simplify day to day service operations. Unlimited users, no contracts, and only $99/month. Start simplifying your restaurant toda...