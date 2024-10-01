Top Torch Alternatives
Acuity Scheduling
acuityscheduling.com
Acuity Scheduling is a cloud-based appointment scheduling software solution that enables business owners to manage their appointments online. The product caters to the needs of small and midsize businesses as well as individual professionals. Acuity Scheduling lets users automate appointment bookin...
Lattice
lattice.com
Lattice is the People Management Platform that brings together all of the tools, workflows, and insights to help organizations develop engaged and high-performing employees within a winning culture. By combining continuous performance management, employee engagement surveys, compensation management,...
Vagaro
vagaro.com
Find your next salon, spa, or fitness professional. Read & post reviews. Schedule an online appointment 24/7 for haircuts, coloring, nail care, skin care, massage, makeup, personal trainers, yoga, Pilates and more!
Simplero
simplero.com
Simplero helps coaches and knowledge creators build a business and life they love by simplifying their software stack down to one fun & easy-to-use platform so they can develop meaningful relationships with their customers. From creating courses, building websites, and sending emails- to selling pro...
Schoox
schoox.com
Schoox is workplace learning software with a people-first twist. People aren’t cogs, and Schoox was designed for how humans actually learn. We keep learners curious by letting you deliver more kinds of content wherever they are, from the front line to the corporate office. And by making learning eas...
Leapsome
leapsome.com
CEOs and HR teams at forward-thinking companies (including Spotify, monday.com, and Unity) use Leapsome's platform to close the loop between performance management, employee engagement, and learning. As a people enablement platform, Leapsome combines tools for Goals & OKRs Management, Performance Re...
BetterUp
betterup.com
Drive talent outcomes to transform business outcomes. Trade uncertainty for confidence with the only platform that braids coaching, science, and AI-fueled experiences to build the agility, resilience, and adaptability your organization needs to weather any storm.
Wonsulting
wonsulting.com
Your job search on AI with Resume and Networking AI. Be more, earn more, faster than ever with a growing suite of AI powered job search tools.
Valence
valence.co
Valence is the only teamwork platform for managers that accelerates the team health, connectivity, and performance required for today’s workplace. Valence gives every manager the tools and insights they need to understand their team’s health in real time, intervene with powerful guided conversations...
Workhuman
workhuman.com
Workhuman is a multinational company co-headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts and Dublin, providing cloud-based (software as a service), human capital management (HCM) software solutions. Its social recognition solutions are designed for employees to recognize and reward each other as incentiv...
Speexx
speexx.com
Speexx is a Time Magazine Top 20 Edtech company and the leading platform for people development in the digital workplace. The platform is built on the latest technology and a global network of top trainers and coaches to provide corporate language training, business coaching, mentoring, and skills a...
GrowthMentor
growthmentor.com
GrowthMentor is a mentorship platform that connects founders, marketers, growth practitioners, and product professionals with experienced mentors from diverse industries. For a flat monthly rate, users can access unlimited one-on-one sessions, with most mentors offering their expertise at no additio...
Culture Amp
cultureamp.com
As the global platform leader for employee experience, Culture Amp revolutionizes how over 25 million employees at 6,500 companies create a better world of work. Culture Amp’s easy-to-use, all-in-one platform empowers companies of all sizes and industries to transform employee engagement, develop hi...
MicroMentor
micromentor.org
MicroMentor offers organizations and corporations access to a branded customizable online mentoring program. Our cutting edge and thoughtful mentoring technology is coupled with personalized project management, consulting, and support to create a successful mentoring solution.
Paperbell
paperbell.com
We’re the new software that runs your coaching business. Payments, contracts, scheduling, & admin – all in one place.
Simply.Coach
simply.coach
Simply.Coach is a digital coaching platform designed for service professionals such as coaches, consultants, therapists, and trainers. With Simply.Coach, you can: 1. Digitize your operations Save up to 30% of time spent on administrative work! 2. Elevate the client experience: With efficient collabo...
Fuel50
fuel50careerdrive.com
Fuel50's 360 Feedback supports real-time peer validated career growth. Support your people's infinite career growth within your organization. 360 Feedback allows employees, leaders, mentors and coaches to request, receive and give feedback to each other. Support your workforce's self-sustaining care...
Qooper
qooper.io
Qooper Mentoring & Learning software helps companies run mentoring and learning programs at scale with mentorship program design templates, matching, tracking, training, guidance, reporting solutions with robust integrations. Serving top rated clients like Google, US Air Force, Merck, American Airli...
Draup
draup.com
Draup is an AI-powered platform designed for both HR and sales leaders. It offers deep insights and data to support workforce planning, talent recruitment, and skill development for HR leaders. With real-time talent data, HR leaders can understand industry trends, develop talent pipelines, and crea...
Kahuna
joinkahuna.com
Sell subscriptions to your expertise with AI's help. Supercharge your ability to provide advice with a custom AI-helper based on your unique knowledge-base.
Practice
practice.do
Practice helps client-based businesses reduce their admin work by streamline scheduling and fulfillment, centralizing client activity, and consolidating tools. Built for business owners working with contractors and clients.
CoachHub
coachhub.io
CoachHub is the leading global talent development platform that enables organizations to create a personalized, measurable and scalable coaching program for the entire workforce, regardless of department and seniority level. By doing so, organizations are able to reap a multitude of benefits, includ...
Edform
edform.com
An intelligent careers and employer engagement platform that helps employers to source and nurture talented students and graduates.
Peoplelogic
peoplelogic.ai
Peoplelogic provides people and performance management tools for growing businesses. Our patent pending technology combines engagement and burnout signals into one StayFactor™ score. Combined with our Organizational Network Analysis Graph (ONA) you have everything you need to nurture high performing...
Vibly
vibly.io
Vibly is a hyper-personalized platform that combines human expertise with AI to help individuals achieve sustainable personal growth and optimal well-being. For providers, we offer an all-in one coaching platform, marketplace, and community, powered by AI to help them manage their practice end-to-en...
Progression
progression.co
Define and measure career growth at your organisation with Progression — the number one career development platform. With Progression you can: - Build and visualise career frameworks in hours, not months, with templates and AI - Create simple habits that evidence growth as it happens - Empower your ...
Mentornity
mentornity.com
Mentornity is a MENTORING SOFTWARE to build and manage EFFECTIVE mentoring programs. Mentornity is a customizable solution and ready for EMPLOYEE mentoring, COMMUNITY mentoring, reverse mentoring, alumni network mentoring and ENTREPRENEUR mentoring. The Mentornity admin portal features Matching, Onb...
Bravely
workbravely.com
Bravely is a next-generation learning solution that centralizes group training, individual on-demand coaching, and digital micro-learning in one platform that equips employees with the skills they need to experience individual transformation and thrive at work. Access to Bravely’s network of vetted ...
EZRA Coaching
helloezra.com
EZRA Coaching unleashes unlimited potential within your people through enterprise-wide coaching at scale. EZRA is one of the largest providers of coaching globally. They coach thousands of employees within enterprise brands like Microsoft, Starbucks, Netflix, Nestle, Vodafone, AstraZeneca, and P&G. ...
secure
mentoringcomplete.com
Mentoring Complete brings together three decades of mentoring expertise to the table. In addition, the platform offers versatility in creating mentoring programs that fit the need of organizations. It offers Precision Matching that automatically builds upto 90% compatible matches so the relationship...