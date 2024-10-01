Top Top Hat Alternatives
Canvas Student
instructure.com
Canvas is built to make teaching and learning easier for everyone, from the littlest learners to college faculty to business leaders.
GitHub
github.com
GitHub, Inc. is an American multinational corporation that provides hosting for software development and version control using Git. It offers the distributed version control and source code management (SCM) functionality of Git, plus its own features. It provides access control and several collabora...
Udemy Business
business.udemy.com
Udemy Business helps companies stay competitive in today’s rapidly changing workplace by offering fresh, on-demand learning content through a powerful content marketplace. Our mission is to help employees do whatever comes next—whether that’s the next project to tackle, skill to learn, or role to ma...
BYJU'S Exam Prep
byjusexamprep.com
India's Most Comprehensive Exam Preparation Site and App for Bank, SSC, Railways, NRA CET, CTET, GATE, Defence, UPSC, LAW, MBA, NET, BBA, and Other States Sarkari Exams. Get Daily/Weekly/Monthly Current Affairs, Question Paper PDFs, Quiz, Free Test Series and exam-specific Study Material here.
Desmos Calculator
desmos.com
Desmos offers best-in-class calculators, digital math activities, and curriculum to help every student love math and love learning math.
Workday
workday.com
Workday Enterprise Management Cloud currently includes solutions for finance, HR, planning, and spend management. Enterprise Management Cloud overcomes the constraints of ERP and transforms companies into Outperforming Organizations. Learn more.
ManageBac
managebac.com
ManageBac is built for students, parents, teachers, admins and coordinators on-the-go! With multi-curricula support for the full IB Continuum (PYP, MYP, CP, DP), IGCSEs and universally with a Build-your-Own (BYO) model.
BYJU'S
byjus.com
Welcome to BYJU’S - The Learning App, India’s largest online learning program! A perfect blend of engaging video lessons and personalised learning, the app is designed to help students practice, learn and understand concepts in an in-depth and easy-to-grasp manner.
Desmos Scientific Calculator
desmos.com
A beautiful, free online scientific calculator with advanced features for evaluating percentages, fractions, exponential functions, logarithms, trigonometry, statistics, and more.
PowerSchool
powerschool.com
Get rid of traditional tech silos and give your teachers the ability to efficiently manage the entire instructional processes with the award-winning PowerSchool Unified Classroom™. Focus on each student with easy-to-use technology that connects the classroom and home. Boost student success using a 3...
Genially
genial.ly
Genially is the world-leader in interactive visual communication. Use Genially as your all-in-one online tool to create stunning presentations, interactive images, infographics, dossiers, quizzes, resumes, etc. and enrich them with interactivity and animation effects in seconds. You no longer need a...
ClassDojo
classdojo.com
Build wonderful classroom communities with parents and students
Padlet
padlet.com
Padlet is a digital canvas to create beautiful projects that are easy to share and collaborate on. It works like a piece of paper. We give you an empty page - a padlet - and you can put whatever you like on it. Drag in a video, record an interview, snap a selfie, write your own text posts or upload ...
Clever
clever.com
Clever was born of co-founder Dan Carroll’s frustration as a school tech director in Denver. His plans to use technology to save teachers time and personalize learning were stymied by countless CSV files and forgotten passwords. Dan recalls, “I wanted to be an innovator, but I got stuck being a huma...
Remind
remind.com
Remind is a communication platform that reaches students and families where they are. We believe that relationships drive success in education, and we’re building a platform that supports learning wherever it happens. Today, the Remind platform is home to one of the largest free services in educatio...
Powtoon
powtoon.com
Powtoon is the leading visual communication platform that enables anyone to create professional-looking and engaging videos and presentations in minutes, without any design or technical skills. More than 30 million people, including 96% of the Fortune 500 companies, use Powtoon to engage their audie...
Visme
visme.co
Visme is the all-in-one platform empowering non-design professionals from leading companies to transform the way they create & share and publish engaging Presentations, documents, visual Reports, data visualizations and other visual formats in less time. Users from IBM, GoldenState Warriors, Gartner...
Socrative Student
socrative.com
Students share their understanding by answering formative assessment questions in a variety of formats: quizzes, quick question polls, exit tickets and space races. Once students launch the Socrative Student App, they'll be prompted to join the teacher's room via the teacher's unique code. No studen...
Showbie
showbie.com
Showbie is the teacher-preferred digital learning platform empowering educators to quickly and easily deliver personalized feedback and assessment to students of all learning abilities on any device. In one easy-to-use platform, Showbie allows you to create a collaborative and interactive classroom ...
Kognity
kognity.com
Be the best teacher you can be with Kognity. Kognity is an award-winning digital platform combining the power of technology and pedagogy to create a vastly elevated teaching and learning experience.
Toddle
toddleapp.com
Your Teaching Partner now with AI. At Toddle, we are revolutionising the way teachers work. With Toddle AI, we are taking a giant leap forward in our commitment to provide all teachers with the tools they need to deliver progressive, future-ready education.
BlinkLearning
blinklearning.com
At BlinkLearning, we adapt and distribute digital educational content from more than 100 national and international publishers. Through our learning platform, we offer schools classroom management tools and online/offline access to more than 25,000 digital books.
SplashLearn
splashlearn.com
SplashLearn is an award-winning learning program loved by over 40 million kids for engaging Math and ELA practice. Aligned with Common Core and various state standards.
ClassLink
classlink.com
ClassLink is a leading provider of cloud-based education products that connect educators and students with their classroom, curriculum, and each other in richer, more powerful ways. As leading advocates for open data standards, we offer instant access to apps and files with single sign-on, streamlin...
Learning Studio AI
learningstudioai.com
Transform any subject into a stunning online course with LearningStudioAI. Our AI-powered authoring tool makes course creation effortless, so you can focus on what matters most - building engaging content. Enjoy seamless scaling across all devices, with magical-feeling features that delight learne...
Pearson Online Classroom
pearson.com
Get to know who we are and what we have to offer. Our mission is simple, to help people make progress in their lives through learning.
Nearpod
nearpod.com
Nearpod offers an interactive instructional platform that merges real-time formative assessment and dynamic media for live and self-paced learning experiences inside and outside of the classroom. Nearpod works with any classroom technology, from tablets and smartphones to laptops and Chromebooks. Th...
360Learning
360learning.com
360Learning is the LMS for collaborative learning. We enable companies to upskill from within by turning their experts into champions for employee, customer, and partner growth.
Labster
labster.com
Inspire Students with Immersive STEM Learning. Labster’s immersive virtual labs are proven to engage students, reduce dropout rates, and drive equitable learning outcomes.
Socrative Teacher
socrative.com
Engage, assess and personalize your class with Socrative! Educators can initiate formative assessments through quizzes, quick question polls, exit tickets and space races all with their Socrative Teacher app. Socrative will instantly grade, aggregate and provide visuals of results to help you identi...