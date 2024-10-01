Top Tonkean Alternatives
Fastmail
fastmail.com
Fastmail is an email service offering paid email accounts for individuals and organizations. It is provided in 36 languages to customers worldwide by Fastmail Pty Ltd, a company located in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia.The company was acquired by Opera Software in 2010. On 26 September 2013, Fastma...
Titan Email
titan.email
Titan is the first customer-centric email suite created specifically for professionals and small business owners, with features designed to enable deeper, more meaningful relationships with customers. With useful built-in tools such as Email templates, the ability to Schedule sends, Follow-up remind...
Dayforce
dayforce.com
Dayforce is the global people platform for the modern workforce. An enterprise HCM solution, Dayforce combines payroll, HR, benefits, talent management, workforce management, and more in a single cloud application to power today’s boundless workforce. Dayforce helps deliver experiences that help org...
ADP Workforce Now
adp.com
ADP Workforce Now is the only all-in-one, cloud-based HR suite that adapts to the way you work. Built on a single database, ADP Workforce Now features Human Resource Management, Payroll, Benefits, Talent Management, Time & Labor Management, Learning and Analytics, and Return to Office capabilities. ...
Keka
keka.com
Hiring is not just a one-step accomplishment as it involves various complex phases through the journey. And finding the right talent is the stepping stone towards building a successful business environment. Hence, Keka will equip you with awesome features such as multi-platform candidate sourcing, t...
Paylocity
paylocity.com
Our all-in-one software platform gives HR pros a way to easily manage daily tasks in payroll, benefits, talent, and workforce management. But what makes us different is that our technology is backed by a culture that truly cares about our clients’ success. Providers will merely sell you a product. B...
Paycom
paycom.com
For 25 years, Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has simplified businesses and the lives of their employees through easy-to-use HR and payroll technology to empower transparency through direct access to their data. And thanks to its industry-first solution, Beti®, employees now do their own payroll a...
BambooHR
bamboohr.com
BambooHR is an American technology company that provides human resources software as a service. Founded in 2008 by Ben Peterson and Ryan Sanders, the company is based in Lindon, Utah. BambooHR's services include an applicant tracking system and an employee benefits tracker. In 2019, Gadjo C Sevilla...
Gusto
gusto.com
Whether you’re just getting started or scaling your fast-growing business, Gusto is the partner you need to grow and nurture your team. With Gusto, you get modern HR features like payroll, benefits, hiring, management resources, and more — all in one place. Gusto is proud to serve more than 300,000 ...
Rippling
rippling.com
Rippling gives businesses one place to run HR, IT, and Finance—globally. It brings together all of the workforce systems that are normally scattered across a company, like payroll, expenses, benefits, and computers. For the first time ever, you can manage and automate every part of the employee life...
Lark
larksuite.com
Lark is an all-in-one collaboration platform for teams looking to streamline workflows and achieve business results faster. With a seamless user experience across desktop and mobile devices, Lark ensures that teams can work efficiently from anywhere. Lark is the super app for work that consolidates ...
Darwinbox
darwinbox.com
Recognized by Gartner as one of the most preferred HCM platforms in APAC, Darwinbox is a new-age cloud-based HRMS. Backed by Sequoia, Lightspeed, & Endiya Partners, Darwinbox powers the HR Tech experience of 900K+ employees across 350+ global enterprises.
Help Scout
helpscout.net
Help Scout is a global remote company which is a provider of help desk software and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. The company provides an email-based customer support platform, knowledge base tool, and an embeddable search/contact widget for customer service professionals. Help Scout's ...
Unroll.Me
unroll.me
Easily unsubscribe in one click from email subscriptions. Sign up today!
Shortwave
shortwave.com
Shortwave is an email app designed to bring shared channels and productivity features to your team's existing Gmail inboxes. It helps startup teams be more productive, collaborate effectively with each other, and iterate faster with their customers.
Clean Email
clean.email
Clean your Inbox of emails you don't need. Then keep it clean. Clean Email helps you manage your mailbox overloaded with unread and unwanted emails more efficiently — while keeping your data safe and respecting your privacy. Clean up emails with our email inbox cleaner app.
Personio
personio.de
Personio is the all-in-one HR software that helps unlock the power of your people by enabling you to manage each stage of the employee lifecycle. Our software streamlines how you recruit, onboard, manage, develop and pay employees. Over 10,000 organisations across Europe trust Personio to drive effi...
Deel
letsdeel.com
Deel is the all-in-one HR platform for global teams. That means end-to-end HR management for any team, anywhere. Compliantly hire, onboard, and pay full-time employees or independent contractors in minutes. For the first time, you’ll have a central view of your entire workforce in one single place. ...
Paycor
paycor.com
Paycor empowers leaders to modernize every aspect of people management so they can focus on what really matters: building winning teams. The unified HCM solution ensures employee data is in one place, so you’ll never have to switch platforms, access multiple systems or re-key information. Automate t...
ServiceNow
servicenow.com
ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) makes the world work better for everyone. Our cloud-based platform and solutions help digitize and unify organizations so that they can find smarter, faster, better ways to make work flow. So employees and customers can be more connected, more innovative, and more agile. And w...
Front
front.com
Front is the modern customer service platform that helps companies delight their customers, engage their teams, and build stronger businesses. We’ve reimagined the help desk for real-time team collaboration across every customer communication channel, then powered it up with AI and automation to res...
Krystal
krystal.uk
Krystal is an internet services company started in 2002 specialising in cutting-edge tools and services for businesses around the world. We do things differently, offering premium solutions that are sustainable without sacrificing performance. Today we’re the UK’s largest independent web hosting com...
Mail Butler
mailbutler.io
This is Mailbutler, the email plugin which makes your inbox smarter. Mailbutler gives you a multitude of useful, productivity-boosting features which you can access right in your inbox. It improves on the native features of your Apple Mail, Gmail or Outlook email client by offering smart functionali...
Zimyo
zimyo.com
Zimyo is an extensive HR-tech platform that solves complex HR challenges while streamlining and automating the day-to-day HR operations. Trusted by modern-day organizations such as Bajaj Capital, Yashraj Films, TVF, Apollo Tyres, Capital Motion, SOHO House, Qatar Wire Products, and 2,000 others, Zim...
Factorial HR
factorialhr.com
Factorial is the all-in-one software that helps you manage time, talent, and documents in one centralized system saving you time, eliminating mistakes, and leading you to success. Factorial cloud-based HR Software is designed for Small and Medium businesses (SMBs), you will forget spreadsheets by so...
SaneBox
sanebox.com
SaneBox is an email management tool that helps the average worker save at least 2.5 hours per week so they can spend more time outside their inbox. Founded in 2011, SaneBox offers individuals and enterprise clients alike a full suite of email organizational tools to take back control of their inbox.
Paced Email
paced.email
Paced Email is a privacy-first productivity tool based in the UK. We help you achieve a calmer email inbox while providing added privacy and identity protection. Use personalised or anonymous Paced Email addresses to buffer yourself from messages until you want them. Batch by day, week or month into...
Trainual
trainual.com
Trainual is a knowledge transfer and training platform where growing teams build the playbook for how they do what they do. With Trainual, every process, policy, and procedure for all the roles and responsibilities in your business are easily documented, organized, assignable, and searchable. The re...
PayFit
payfit.com
PayFit is a cloud-based, integrated payroll and HR management platform, offering you the best of payroll outsourcing and the use of payroll software, in one solution. It's an automated solution that saves a lot of time and eliminates payroll-related mistakes; it automatically generates your employee...
Greenhouse
greenhouse.com
Greenhouse Software (commonly known as Greenhouse) is an American technology company headquartered in New York City that provides a recruiting software as a service. It was founded in 2012 by Daniel Chait and Jon Stross. The company raised $2.7 million in a seed round in 2013, $7.5 million in its S...