Top Toggl Hire Alternatives
Indeed
indeed.com
Indeed is an American worldwide employment-related search engine for job listings launched in November 2004. It is a subsidiary of Japan's Recruit Co. Ltd. and is co-headquartered in Austin, Texas and Stamford, Connecticut with additional offices around the world. As a single-topic search engine, it...
HackerRank
hackerrank.com
HackerRank is a developer skills platform that helps businesses evaluate software developers based on skill. Over 3000+ customers across all industries, including 5 out of the leading 8 commercial banks in the U.S., rely on HackerRank's automated skills assessments to evaluate and hire technical tal...
Moodle
moodle.org
Moodle is an open source, feature-rich, secure and scalable learning management system that integrates seamlessly with other platforms and can be customised for any teaching or training method you choose. With fresh and intuitive interfaces, Moodle has solutions suitable for K-12, higher education, ...
HiBob
hibob.com
bob HRIS is a people management platform that helps dynamic companies bring out the best in their employees. Our HR software is unique, intuitive, and smart
Metaview
metaview.ai
Make every interview an amazing interview. When scaling your teams, it's impossible to keep interviews consistent and high quality. Metaview provides unique data and analytics, and actionable feedback to help interviewers improve. The result is happier candidates, less bias, and a more efficient hi...
HackerEarth
hackerearth.com
HackerEarth Assessments is the most advanced coding assessment platform on the market. With a coding question library of over 22,000 questions spread across 1000+ skills and 40+ programming languages, HackerEarth Assessments gives tech recruiters and hiring managers the ability to create the most ac...
Mettl
mettl.com
Online assessments made easy with Mercer | Mettl's virtual talent assessment tools. Best remote assessment company to conduct organizational and employee talent mapping, management, and acquisition - Take a free demo today!
Breezy HR
breezy.hr
A modern, effortless end-to-end recruiting product you and your team will . Breezy streamlines your entire hiring process; giving you more time to connect with candidates by automating manual tasks like job posts, advertising on job boards, interview scheduling & follow-ups. Your hiring process will...
HireVue
hirevue.com
HireVue is your end-to-end Hiring Experience Platform with video interview software, assessments, text-enabled recruiting tools, and conversational AI chatbots. Build a faster, fairer, friendlier hiring process with HireVue. Our enterprise-level software automates workflows to make scaling hiring ea...
CoderPad
coderpad.io
Have you ever been in an interview that got awkward because the candidate kept getting stuck? It happens all the time: a programmer is given an interview problem and an hour to solve it over the phone in a plain text editor or on a whiteboard. They take a crack at it and write a totally reasonable s...
iMocha
imocha.io
iMocha delivers a holistic platform and solution for organizations to implement the "Skills-First" strategy via its next generation, patented and AI powered Skills Assessment and Skills Intelligence Platform - for Talent Acquisition (FTE and Contingent) and for internal Talent Development and Talent...
CodeSignal
codesignal.com
CodeSignal (formerly CodeFights) is a skills-based assessment platform operated by American company BrainFights, Inc., whose mission is to discover, develop and promote technical talent. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in San Francisco, CodeSignal applies game mechanics that offer developers of al...
Codility
codility.com
Codility is the #1 partner for global enterprises using skill-based assessments to build strong engineering teams. Our technical assessment and interviewing platform helps you make evidence-based hiring decisions, mitigate bias, save engineering time, and build the team you need today – with the ski...
Spark Hire
sparkhire.com
Spark Hire is an easy to use video interviewing platform with 6,000+ customers conducting video interviews in over 100 countries. Since launching in 2012, Spark Hire has become the fastest growing video interviewing platform. Organizations of all sizes are utilizing Spark Hire to make better hires f...
Greenhouse
greenhouse.com
Greenhouse Software (commonly known as Greenhouse) is an American technology company headquartered in New York City that provides a recruiting software as a service. It was founded in 2012 by Daniel Chait and Jon Stross. The company raised $2.7 million in a seed round in 2013, $7.5 million in its S...
TestGorilla
testgorilla.com
Are you hiring? Did you know you can identify the best candidates with talent assessments? TestGorilla gives you the best tools to evaluate job applicants’ skills and make better hiring decisions faster. Our library of skills tests gives you the best predictive value to help you identify top candida...
Evalgator
evalgator.com
Evalgator is a web-based digital assessment and evaluation platform designed to simplify the hiring process. It can be used to evaluate candidates for technical and non-technical positions as the platform supports multiple question formats such as coding, descriptive, multiple choice, and fill in th...
Karat
karat.com
Karat is the only end-to-end partner for organizations looking to improve the quality, efficiency, & equity of their technical hiring. Pioneering an innovative human + technology approach, Karat supercharges your process with exceptional technical interviews, industry-leading candidate features, un...
Workable
workable.com
Both now and especially in the coming years, every company will seek to harness the power of AI to enhance performance and productivity across all functions and departments. This rapid shift in behavior, driven by the mainstream adoption of AI, will fundamentally change the landscape of recruiting a...
Loxo
loxo.co
Loxo is the #1 Talent Intelligence Platform and global leader in recruiting software. The legacy ATS as we know it will not exist in 5 years. Loxo was designed to manage the full recruitment life cycle through a single system-of-record software platform — replacing the legacy ATS and bringing infini...
Glider AI
glider.ai
Glider AI Skill Intelligence Platform, 2021 SIA winner for most innovative HR technology, provides hiring solutions including virtual assessments, coding/video interviews, screen bots, and more to scale hiring quality talent for Enterprises, Staffing Firms, and MSPs. Global brands like Intuit, PwC,...
Interviewer.AI
interviewer.ai
Our ATS Lite platform automates 80% of the pre-screening process with AI-powered one-way video interviews. Screen candidates more efficiently Get 50% off this month with promo code INTERVIEW50. Let us identify your top candidates so you can make great hires more efficiently. Sign up for a free trial...
ZenHR
zenhr.com
At ZenHR, we are all about giving our users peace of mind. ZenHR is not just another HR software; it is a transformative HR experience created to help HR departments and employees reach a state of Zen. With our localized features and interface, including labor laws, expat regulations, social insuran...
Gem
gem.com
Gem is the AI-powered recruiting platform TA teams love. It helps you maximize productivity, hire faster, and save money – all while giving recruiters a solution they find easy to use. Use Gem as your all-in-one recruiting platform or enhance your existing ATS with integrated products for CRM, sourc...
Braintrust
usebraintrust.com
Braintrust is revolutionizing hiring with Braintrust AIR, the world's first and only end-to-end AI recruiting platform. Trained with human insights and proprietary data, Braintrust AIR reduces time to hire from months to days, instantly matching you with pre-vetted qualified candidates, and conducti...
HiPeople
hipeople.io
Hiring top talent is a critical task that requires a thorough screening process. Modern TA teams use HiPeople’s comprehensive screening toolkit to reduce screening time by 95%. Our state-of-the-art screening toolkit combines the power of AI-based assessments and automated reference checks, enabling ...
Hireflix
hireflix.com
Hireflix is the most user friendly one-way video interviewing platform. Implement one-way video interviews without losing the personal touch, screen more candidates in less time, and quickly assess the qualities of a candidate beyond their CV. Register now for free and launch your first interview in...
Searchie
searchie.io
Searchie is the most flexible, easy-to-use solution to create, organize, and share your content. Digital courses, membership sites, coaching and more!
ClearCompany
clearcompany.com
Helping nearly 3,000 organizations recruit, ramp, recognize, and retain employees. Since 2004, ClearCompany’s end-to-end Talent Management platform has enabled thousands of companies to maximize talent by empowering people at every stage of the employee journey. ClearCompany integrates data-driven b...
Vocal Video
vocalvideo.com
In the past, video testimonials were prohibitively expensive and time-consuming to create. Organizations were left dealing with DIY video, expensive agencies, or diminishing returns from text reviews. Vocal Video is the only video testimonial platform that makes it incredibly easy to collect, edit, ...