Top Together Software Alternatives
Pluralsight
pluralsight.com
What is Pluralsight? As your industry and business model evolve, you need a learning solution that helps you deliver key innovations on time and on budget. With our platform, you can evaluate the technical abilities of your teams, align learning to key business objectives and close skills gaps in cr...
iMocha
imocha.io
iMocha delivers a holistic platform and solution for organizations to implement the "Skills-First" strategy via its next generation, patented and AI powered Skills Assessment and Skills Intelligence Platform - for Talent Acquisition (FTE and Contingent) and for internal Talent Development and Talent...
Skillsoft
skillsoft.com
About Skillsoft Skillsoft (NYSE: SKIL) delivers transformative learning experiences that propel organizations and people to grow together. The Company partners with enterprise organizations and serves a global community of learners to prepare today’s employees for tomorrow’s economy. With Skillsoft,...
BetterUp
betterup.com
Drive talent outcomes to transform business outcomes. Trade uncertainty for confidence with the only platform that braids coaching, science, and AI-fueled experiences to build the agility, resilience, and adaptability your organization needs to weather any storm.
Valence
valence.co
Valence is the only teamwork platform for managers that accelerates the team health, connectivity, and performance required for today’s workplace. Valence gives every manager the tools and insights they need to understand their team’s health in real time, intervene with powerful guided conversations...
GrowthMentor
growthmentor.com
GrowthMentor is a mentorship platform that connects founders, marketers, growth practitioners, and product professionals with experienced mentors from diverse industries. For a flat monthly rate, users can access unlimited one-on-one sessions, with most mentors offering their expertise at no additio...
MicroMentor
micromentor.org
MicroMentor offers organizations and corporations access to a branded customizable online mentoring program. Our cutting edge and thoughtful mentoring technology is coupled with personalized project management, consulting, and support to create a successful mentoring solution.
Torch
torch.io
Torch is the People Development Platform that unlocks the potential of people, teams, and organizations. With Torch, you can deliver inclusive, integrated, and impactful coaching and mentoring programs that drive the success of your people—and your organization. Leading brands use Torch to develop t...
Wilco
trywilco.com
Wilco drives higher successful onboarding rates and lowers churn by transforming the learning experience into a series of engaging hands-on challenges. With Wilco, new customers explore your product, discover its value, and adopt the correct workflows by completing life-like scenarios in a virtual l...
Simply.Coach
simply.coach
Simply.Coach is a digital coaching platform designed for service professionals such as coaches, consultants, therapists, and trainers. With Simply.Coach, you can: 1. Digitize your operations Save up to 30% of time spent on administrative work! 2. Elevate the client experience: With efficient collabo...
Cinode
cinode.com
Who knows what, who’s available, what can I sell? We provide the crucial insights into sales, delivery, and skills you're currently missing. Cinode is the all-in-one platform to boost your consultancy's growth. We're the top choice in the Nordics for a reason.
Qooper
qooper.io
Qooper Mentoring & Learning software helps companies run mentoring and learning programs at scale with mentorship program design templates, matching, tracking, training, guidance, reporting solutions with robust integrations. Serving top rated clients like Google, US Air Force, Merck, American Airli...
Draup
draup.com
Draup is an AI-powered platform designed for both HR and sales leaders. It offers deep insights and data to support workforce planning, talent recruitment, and skill development for HR leaders. With real-time talent data, HR leaders can understand industry trends, develop talent pipelines, and crea...
Kahuna
joinkahuna.com
Sell subscriptions to your expertise with AI's help. Supercharge your ability to provide advice with a custom AI-helper based on your unique knowledge-base.
CoachHub
coachhub.io
CoachHub is the leading global talent development platform that enables organizations to create a personalized, measurable and scalable coaching program for the entire workforce, regardless of department and seniority level. By doing so, organizations are able to reap a multitude of benefits, includ...
Lightcast
lightcast.io
Lightcast is building the leading global Talent Intelligence Platform, helping employers stay ahead of workforce trends to ensure they can hire and retain the right people. We provide insights that inform the entire candidate and employee journey - from in-demand skills and title normalization, to p...
Augmentir
augmentir.com
Smart Digitization Drives Operational Excellence Augmentir’s connected worker solution is the recognized leader in frontline operations technology. Onboard workers faster, reduce time to productivity, enable targeted reskilling and upskilling, support workers with digital guidance based on individ...
Progression
progression.co
Define and measure career growth at your organisation with Progression — the number one career development platform. With Progression you can: - Build and visualise career frameworks in hours, not months, with templates and AI - Create simple habits that evidence growth as it happens - Empower your ...
Mentornity
mentornity.com
Mentornity is a MENTORING SOFTWARE to build and manage EFFECTIVE mentoring programs. Mentornity is a customizable solution and ready for EMPLOYEE mentoring, COMMUNITY mentoring, reverse mentoring, alumni network mentoring and ENTREPRENEUR mentoring. The Mentornity admin portal features Matching, Onb...
Bravely
workbravely.com
Bravely is a next-generation learning solution that centralizes group training, individual on-demand coaching, and digital micro-learning in one platform that equips employees with the skills they need to experience individual transformation and thrive at work. Access to Bravely’s network of vetted ...
EZRA Coaching
helloezra.com
EZRA Coaching unleashes unlimited potential within your people through enterprise-wide coaching at scale. EZRA is one of the largest providers of coaching globally. They coach thousands of employees within enterprise brands like Microsoft, Starbucks, Netflix, Nestle, Vodafone, AstraZeneca, and P&G. ...
secure
mentoringcomplete.com
Mentoring Complete brings together three decades of mentoring expertise to the table. In addition, the platform offers versatility in creating mentoring programs that fit the need of organizations. It offers Precision Matching that automatically builds upto 90% compatible matches so the relationship...
Twiser
twiser.com
Twiser is a versatile suite of talent management tools designed for businesses of all sizes and industries.The platform encompasses a comprehensive range of products, including: • Objective setting with OKRs • AI-based OKR assistant • Competency management • Performance monitoring and management • S...
Mentessa
mentessa.com
Are you looking for a solution to integrate new hires to bring them together, while also improving well-being and productivity – giving everyone the opportunity for a successful career! Mentessa is the platform for collaborative learning that helps employees to learn and work together - based on ski...
Visual Workforce
visualworkforce.com
See Your Workforce in a Whole New Light. Data-driven visualizations help you connect the right people with the right opportunities to drive better outcomes for your business.
agyleOS
agyleos.com
agyleOS is a people and culture platform for skills-based organizations. We offer all the tools you need to build and visualize a collaborative and people-centric organizational culture. Redefine Work! Unlock the full potential of your organization with our Interactive Org Charts, Skill Management,...
MuchSkills
muchskills.com
MuchSkills is a skills and strengths visualization tool that helps individuals and teams look into their skills in a new way to improve productivity, engagement and job satisfaction by matching the right person for the right project. At the core of MuchSkills is the belief that every individual stri...
Napta
napta.io
Napta is the SaaS solution made to carry out more projects while improving employees commitment. Napta identifies the best staff for each project (based on availability, skills, geographical location ...) and outdates your Excel for human resources! Napta improves your operational performance by hel...
Skills Base
skills-base.com
Skills Base is the globally trusted skills management platform that helps teams and organizations understand, measure, assess, visualize and act on skills data in a meaningful and intuitive way. It has been designed for businesses and teams of all sizes delivering data-driven skill insights into wor...
TaskHuman
taskhuman.com
The TaskHuman Platform supports employees as they grow and adapt in unique areas of the human condition both personally and professionally. We take a holistic approach to professional excellence by addressing the entire employees' needs through Well-being Coaching, Leadership Development, Sales Perf...