Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Tidelift on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Reduce security risk from bad open source packages and ensure the packages you rely on keep getting better.

Website: tidelift.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Tidelift. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.