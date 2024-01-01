Top TicketManager Alternatives
Odoo
odoo.com
Odoo is business management software including CRM, e-commerce, billing, accounting, manufacturing, warehouse, project management, and inventory management. The Community version is libre software, licensed under the GNU LGPLv3. There is also a proprietary "Enterprise" version, which has extra featu...
RingCentral
ringcentral.com
RingCentral Contact Center is an omnichannel customer engagement solution with voice and 30+ digital channels, advanced AI options for self-service such as bots, proactive outreach tools, and Intelligent Virtual Agents that understand customer intent. It offers over 300 prebuilt integrations (includ...
Eventbrite
eventbrite.com
Eventbrite is a U.S.-based event management and ticketing website. The service allows users to browse, create, and promote local events. The service charges a fee to event organizers in exchange for online ticketing services, unless the event is free.Launched in 2006 and headquartered in San Francis...
Airmeet
airmeet.com
Airmeet is the world’s first Event Experience Cloud (EXC) built to help people join together from anywhere. More than 6,500+ businesses use Airmeet to grow their brand and revenue through immersive experiences and meaningful connection. Airmeet supports all event formats, including conferences, webi...
JotForm
jotform.com
Trusted by over 20+ million users, Jotform's form builder is the easy way to create and publish online forms from any device. The company offers 10,000+ ready-made form templates, 100+ integrations to 3rd party apps, and advanced design features making it the leading online form builder for organiza...
Whova
whova.com
Whova is an all-in-one event management solution that makes events modern and trendy, attracts and engages attendees effectively, and helps event organizers save time on managing event logistics. Whova’s platform consists of an award-winning event app, efficient online registration, powerful event m...
SeatGeek
seatgeek.com
SeatGeek is the Web's largest event ticket search engine. Discover events you love, search all ticket sites, see seat locations and get the best deals on tickets.
Greenvelope
greenvelope.com
Easily create and email elegant business invitations and announcements alongside advanced guest list management, RSVP tracking, ticketing, donation collection, and more. By combining sleek, elegant design with contemporary, digital delivery and full event management tools, planning an event and conn...
Bizzabo
bizzabo.com
Bizzabo powers immersive in-person, virtual, and hybrid experiences. The Bizzabo Event Experience OS is a data-rich open platform that allows Event Experience Leaders to manage events, engage audiences, activate communities, and deliver powerful business outcomes — while keeping attendee data privat...
BigMarker
bigmarker.com
BigMarker is the world's most customizable platform for webinars, virtual and hybrid events. We combine powerful video technology with robust marketing and interactive experience capabilities to create one-of-a-kind branded events. Companies across the world use BigMarker's all-in-one platform to cr...
Run The World
runtheworld.today
Run The World helps you host virtual conferences, talks and happy hours. Create engaging online events to teach, network and build community. Get started for free!
Ticket Tailor
tickettailor.com
At Ticket Tailor, our mission is to empower a diverse range of event creators by making it easy and affordable to sell tickets. Our flexible and fair pricing helps event budgets go further. First-class customer care means support is always on hand - day or night. And we pride ourselves in building a...
Evite
evite.com
Evite makes bringing people together easy! Send online invitations with free RSVP tracking and cards by email or text. Get great gift and party ideas too!
TicketSource
ticketsource.co.uk
TicketSource offers a free, easy to use, reliable online event ticketing platform with first-class customer service, enabling you to sell your tickets online with confidence. Unlike other ticking providers, we have no contracts, hidden fees or complicated access tiers. Gain full access to our comple...
Event Farm
eventfarm.com
Event Farm is an experiential and event marketing software platform that offers customized online invitation, guest registration, mobile check-in and digital activation. Our leading software also enables marketers to incorporate critical event data into the rest of their organization's sales and mar...
BlipCut
blipcut.com
Create generative AI videos on Discord totally free! Seamlessly transform your text into captivating videos, and redefine your narrative and enhance visual experiences with our state-of-the-art AI Video Generator like Sora OpenAI.
Goldcast
goldcast.io
Goldcast is a tailored B2B Events Platform that transforms marketing through the effortless hosting of engaging digital and in-person events. Thousands of enterprise B2B marketers, from companies like Adobe, Microsoft, Zuora, and Mailchimp, leverage Goldcast to boost attendance, create captivating e...
Swapcard
swapcard.com
Founded in 2013, Swapcard is an AI-powered all-in-one event and matchmaking platform that runs impactful in-person, virtual, and hybrid events. AI is used to facilitate B2B matchmaking, connecting users with the most relevant people based on their profile, interests, and custom event journeys. With ...
Regpack
regpack.com
Regpack is a leading client onboarding and payment platform trusted by over 7,000 organizations worldwide. Regpack allows you to control the full lifecycle of your business, from registration to attendance, integrated online payments, and reporting tools for your whole team. We offer payment process...
EventX
eventx.io
“Events Anywhere, Anytime, for Anyone.” Events are where meaningful connections and knowledge sharing happen. We are here to make events simple and impactful. EventX is an award-winning virtual event SaaS platform, and an all-in-one smart event management solution provider. We offer both virtual and...
AnyRoad
anyroad.com
AnyRoad is the leading experiential marketing platform, which enables businesses to operate and optimize their events, tours, classes, and activations to grow consumer brand loyalty and drive greater ROI from their guest experiences. It allows companies to streamline and scale their experiential pro...
Hubilo
hubilo.com
Build better events that drive real revenue. Every event is an opportunity to grow revenue — no matter where it happens. Prioritize pipeline from a single platform with webinars, watch parties, demos, conferences, and in-person events that convert.
Townscript
townscript.com
Looking for something to do in India? Discover the best events and activities. Explore and buy tickets for Entertainment, Educational & Learning, Tech, Biz & Networking, Sports & Fitness, Travel & Adventure, Social Causes, Others and more events in India
Trybooking
trybooking.com
TryBooking is an online event ticketing, booking and registration platform that makes events easy. Trusted by more than 150,000+ event organizers, we help you manage all types of events/registrations from private functions to major festivals with ease. TryBooking's 3 Promises To You: - Low ticketing...
Eventzilla
eventzilla.net
Eventzilla is the all-in-one event marketing and registration platform that helps event organizers to create branded event websites, sell tickets, process payments, manage attendees, promote events online, and much more in one place. Be it an in-person, hybrid, or virtual event, the platform offers ...
Freshtix
freshtix.com
Founded by a team with years of experience selling millions of tickets, Freshtix is a trusted end-to-end ticketing partner for leading organizations such as Centennial Olympic Park, Clear Channel, Hard Rock Cafe, Callenwolde Fine Arts Center, Starwood Hotels, and many more. Freshtix provides event r...
Tixologi
tixologi.com
Tixologi is blockchain-based ticketing software that puts event producers, venues and teams in control of their ticketing. Tixologi allows event producers to capture new revenue sources from secondary and collectible sales, understand all their ticket holders not just their ticket buyers, eliminate ...
TicketWeb
ticketweb.com
Discover your live experience with independent music concerts, comedy, clubs, theater, festivals event tickets at TicketWeb
TicketSignup
ticketsignup.io
TicketSignup's comprehensive, free, end-to-end ticketing platform provides solutions from marketing tools to event day management because we believe everyone deserves powerful technology to improve their events.
TicketLab
ticketlab.co.uk
Set up your event and start selling tickets today! Ticketlab is completely free and super easy to use and we’ll be on hand to help you every step of the way.
Ticket Generator
ticket-generator.com
Ticket Generator is an online software tool that makes it easy for event organisers to generate single-use event tickets, and validate them using a smartphone app. The tool is quick, easy-to-use, and affordable. Using Ticket Generator, event organisers can design, generate, and distribute event tick...
Ticketer
ticketer.sg
Ticketer is an all encompassing digital ticketing solution that employs web3 technology to provide a seamless experience in supporting large-scale events.
The Ticket Fairy
ticketfairy.com
"Not a ticketing company..." The Ticket Fairy is a full-stack marketing and analytics solution that helps events companies to increase revenue through greater reach, more data and lowered operational costs. Running events is a huge risk.
Sickening Events
sickeningevents.com
Sickening Events is a ticketing software, event management, and fundraising/organizer platform for events, entertainment venues, clubs, galas, conventions, theaters, producers, promoters, Non-profits, and more.
EventRegist
eventregist.com
Event registry is a service that anyone can easily announce events, pre-settlement and application, participant management.
AttendStar
attendstar.com
Event Ticketing Software + Marketing and Logistics. Have an amazing event with partners that guide you to a profitable and magical event.
Weezevent
weezevent.com
Create your customised online tickets in minutes. Simply create and publish your event with a few clicks, or integrate the ticketing plug-in to your website and Facebook page and get ready to sell your tickets, send your invites, register attendees and manage your memberships online!
The Ticketing
theticketing.co
"The Ticketing" is a cutting-edge event ticketing platform that seamlessly connects event organizers with their audience, revolutionizing the way people discover, purchase, and experience events. This user-friendly platform boasts a sleek interface, providing event organizers with powerful tools to ...
CrowdComms
crowdcomms.com
Whether you’re running an in-person or hybrid event, we will help you deliver a flexible and beautifully branded event app your attendees will love. Web or Native or both, attendees find it easy to access and easy to use. Talk to us about your specific event requirements. Our approach is collaborati...
Corsizio
corsizio.com
Corsizio is an event registration platform that enables instructors and event organizers to quickly and easily create event and registration pages for any class, course, workshop, training session, educational program, or similar event. It features leading-edge technology, a simple to use and modern...
WhenNow
whennow.com
WhenNow is an online event registration and ticketing solution for events of any size, which allows users to create custom events, sell tickets, and check-in attendees at the event using native apps for iOS and Android.
JRNI
jrni.com
JRNI is the first and only global enterprise solution to integrate AI and Natural Language Processing (NLP) into email, chat, and other communication channels to automate appointment scheduling, event management and queuing. JRNI’s AI-Powered Automation manages customer communication, reading and re...
Eventsize
eventsize.com
Experience Life! Find Things to Do & Join Upcoming Events in Your City
EventHub
eventhub.net
EventHub connects your event attendees to the information they need to get the most benefit from your event. EventHub leverages the power of mobile devices and HTML5 to deliver relevant Attendee based tools.
Booked it
booked.it
Our story starts with Licklist, founded in 2015 as a community for the nightlife industry to come together. By 2020 we had 600,000 users, £6m in gross annual sales and 6000 nightlife venues listed. Our Licklist brand is stronger than ever. But we wanted to enhance our services. In 2019 we began offe...
MeetingHand
meetinghand.com
MeetingHand is an online registration & abstract management software suitable for in-person, virtual & hybrid events, with an ambition to ease the struggles of event organizers and provide a seamless experience for their attendees.
ClassBento
classbento.com.au
ClassBento focuses on fun art, craft and culinary classes. Because of this focus, we provide a much better experience for this category than other providers. We provide widgets which help teachers capture and manage bookings from their own websites, for public instantly bookable dates, private group...
Konfeo
konfeo.com
Konfeo is an event registration software which enables you to quickly create an event, make it possible for users to sign up and pay for tickets.
EventAct
eventact.com
Eventact is an event management SaaS. Eventact enables event planners to create and manage virtual, hybrid, and in-person events. Eventact includes everything you need to manage your events. Modules include Registration, Accommodation, Virtual event hosting, Event Website Builder. Virtual exhibitor ...
Cloudpresenter
cloudpresenter.com
Make your meetings and webinars your own - white labelled & custom branded for all your organisations communications. Streamline and simplify online meetings, presentations and webinars. No need for multiple platforms, or separate accounts - you can do it all within Cloudpresenter. Content sharing, ...
Big Tickets
bigtickets.com
An easy to use, yet powerful platform to manage, execute, and grow your events. Our event ticketing software provides a complete platform, with features focused on marketing, cash flow, and analytics. We’ve worked tirelessly to develop one solution for all events. Today, Big Tickets is the platform ...
Ticketbud
ticketbud.com
Ticketbud is the easiest platform to manage, promote and sell tickets to your event. Ticketbud's event registration software allows you to get set up and selling tickets in less than 5 minutes. Our internal processor gives you daily payouts, meaning that you no longer have to wait until after you ev...
Swell Fundraising
swellfundraising.com
Swell provides a cloud-based event and online fundraising platform with peer-to-peer features. With Swell, events can instantly be launched virtually with our integrated livestream module. Designed by nonprofit pros, it has an elegant ticketing process for purchased but also comp/free/table guest ti...
Eventbee
eventbee.com
Easy to use online registration and event ticketing software. Sell event tickets online, and receive funds immediately by using Eventbee Platform.
zkipster
zkipster.com
zkipster is the event management platform for the world’s best events. We provide powerful event tools and unique insights to build, nurture and master relationships with guests. We’re trusted by global brands and world-renowned organizations for custom email, SMS and WhatsApp communications, guest ...
Lyyti
lyyti.com
Lyyti is the leading Event Success Platform that helps you create live, online and hybrid events. The kind that foster meaningful encounters, build strong relationships and lead to better business. Lyyti’s automated functions for registration, communication, reporting and feedback make sure that eve...
Eventleaf
eventleaf.com
Eventleaf is an event management software created by California-based Jolly Technologies. It is intended for all event types (conferences, fundraisers, meetings, trade shows, trainings, workshops) of all sizes. With the desktop platform and mobile applications, event organisers can build event websi...
Event Smart
eventsmart.com
Organize unlimited events and sell unlimited paid tickets for free in your country and currency on your own Event Smart website.
RSVPify
rsvpify.com
A leading online ticketing and event management platform trusted by 30% of the Fortune 500. Manage events big and small with ease and keep the spotlight on your brand. Powerful features including email invitations, online registration and RSVP, custom data collection, guest list management, menu pre...
Agorify
agorify.com
Agorify stands at the forefront of democratizing event technology, driven by our belief that high-quality, efficient event management solutions should be accessible and affordable. Our platform is a reflection of this commitment, offering a range of features designed for events of all sizes and budg...